Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.95 Patch Notes

Some multiplayer issues have been resolved with this issue.

September 30th, 2020 by Diego Perez

A new update for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has been released, and here’s everything new with today’s patch. This update focuses primarily on fixing connection issues on PS4. Both Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor were experiencing connectivity and matchmaking issues recently, so this hotfix patch was released in order to correct things. After installing this update, online multiplayer should work as intended on PlayStation 4. Because this is a small patch that aims to fix one specific issue, don’t expect any major additions or changes. No operator reworks or new maps with this update. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.95.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.95 Patch Notes

There are not any official patch notes for this update, but Ubisoft has stated that this patch was deployed to fix connectivity issues on Playstation 4.

“Hello everyone. We’re aware of an issue currently affecting connectivity on Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor and are working towards resolving this. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Please be sure to check this thread for future updates. Thanks.” This patch was released two hours after the initial announcement regarding the connectivity issues.

For more information about this patch, check out Ubisoft’s official announcement on the Ubisoft forums.

