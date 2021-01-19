Update 2.00 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch brings the Y5S4.2 update to all platforms, fixing several of the most common bugs and glitches that players have been encountering recently. Don’t expect any significant new content additions with this update, though. This update weighs in at 1.5 GB on PS4, and those on other platforms can expect a similar download size. A new limited-time mode is on the way, however, so there is at least some new content to look forward too. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update 2.00.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.00 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY FIXED – Once a PVE session is completed and the “Vote for Retry” button is pressed, after the next PVE session, the “Find Another” button exhibits the same functionality. FIXED – HUD settings applied from the Custom Game playlist are not being applied to the host.

LEVEL DESIGN FIXED – Various LOD issues present across a multitude of maps. FIXED – Several gadget deployment issues present on Theme Park, Outback, and Border maps. FIXED – Multiple vault prompt issues present across several maps that either prevent players from properly vaulting or cause rubber banding. FIXED – Updated the wall shelf in the Kitchen on Chalet map. FIXED – SFX are missing when placing Nomad’s Airjab Launcher in the Main Entrance Barricade on Oregon map. FIXED – Arcade machine glass is destroyed inconsistently on Theme Park map. FIXED – Players can glitch themselves into the concrete dock in EXT Back Alley on Bank map. FIXED – FPS drops can occur for everyone in the session if a player spins rapidly in a certain spot of 1F Archives on Bank map. FIXED – Drone can be placed on a fence on EXT Back Alley to see through a gap in the West Wall on Bank map. FIXED – Players pushed on top of the vase at 1F ATMs can spawn peek out of the window on Bank map. FIXED – Several texture issues present that impact drones in 2F Executive Lounge, EXT Low Roof, EXT Parking, and 2F Hallway on Bank map. FIXED – Unfair line of sight created by the gap between the column and the wall near 1F Staff Room on Bank map. FIXED – Several items can be seen floating in the air after destroying surrounding items on various maps. FIXED – Shaded gap is present between patches of snow at EXT Campfire Woods on Chalet map. FIXED – Gadgets are experiencing clipping and collision issues in various places on maps. FIXED – Drone camera issues present, allowing players to see under the world on both Clubhouse and House maps. FIXED – Drone capture and retrieval issues present in 2F Control Room Hallway on Kanal map if Mozzie’s Pest Launcher clips through the ground. FIXED – EXT Control Tower, EXT Street, and EXT Spitfire Courtyard location names are not displaying on screen while a drone is being used in those particular areas on Hereford Base map. FIXED – Maverick’s Breaching Torch has to be used in order to destroy the wooden floors under the blue tarp carpets on Outback map. FIXED – The “You will die in” message displays when entering the 1F Kitchen from 1F Restaurant for a brief moment when under the doorframe on Outback map. FIXED – Attackers can enter Frost’s Welcome Mat through the wall of 1F Kitchen on Outback map under particular circumstances. FIXED – Operators can get stuck when going prone between multiple collisions on Outback and Coastline maps. FIXED – Several breakable items on Skyscraper map have been updated. FIXED – A column partially obscures the operator on the far left when the winning team is on screen on Skyscraper map. FIXED – Players are able to place the defuser between a black box and a wall at EXT Chapel on Villa map. FIXED – Several line of sight issues present on Coastline and Villa maps. FIXED – Multiple Operator and gadget clipping issues present on Consulate map. FIXED – The defuser can not be retrieved once it is dropped between the bicycles and the wall in EXT Driveway on Villa map. FIXED – The deployment message prompt flickers for Operators when standing too close to the door that separates 1F Skylight Stairwell and 1F Electrical room on Bank map. FIXED – Operator bodies can clip through the stairs located at 2F Library on Chalet map. FIXED – The 2F Dorm Main Hall bomb is missing details on its inside metallic panels on Oregon map. FIXED – Players are able to silently place C4 above the VIP Lounge on Coastline map under certain circumstances.

OPERATORS FIXED – Operator models have a light glow visible from a distance. FIXED – Echo’s Yokai drone is experiencing collision and clipping issues on various maps. FIXED – Mira’s Black Mirror can be deployed on the opposite side of a reinforced wall. FIXED – Attacking operators can not navigate with their drones after switching to a secondary or primary gadget while attempting to enter their drone by using the directional right button. FIXED – Twitch’s eyes are fixed upward and her mouth animation appears to be broken under certain circumstances. FIXED – Thatcher’s weapon reticle remains completely on screen when affected by an EMP grenade. FIXED – Oryx will not destroy walls that are close to a reinforced wall when using Remah Dash. FIXED – Valkyrie’s Black Eye can be thrown inside the pipes in 1F Coast Guard Meeting Room on Kanal map due to a missing collision. FIXED – Ace is able to destroy his Selma on a metal indestructible floor at 1F Stage on Clubhouse map. FIXED – Aruni’s Surya Gate clips into the neon light when deployed on the soft wall in B1 Supply Room Corridor on Kanal map. FIXED – Aruni can not destroy the ceramic tiles on the walls of 1F Bathroom on Skyscraper map.

USER EXPERIENCE FIXED – Tachanka’s mask clips through the Unicorn headgear. FIXED – Adjusting the field of view doesn’t impact the crosshair size and will display bullets spreading outside of the crosshair in certain circumstances. FIXED – To clarify wording, player sessions have been adjusted to refer to a player’s session group as a Squad. FIXED – Some players are not receiving the Doc Byte Set DLC after purchasing. FIXED – Battle Pass entries are sometimes missing from the detailed list after playing PVP matches. FIXED – The “Silver Tangerine” weapon skin is appearing instead of the default weapon skin for Aruni’s P10 RONI. FIXED – The “Fever Impulse” weapon skin is appearing instead of the default weapon skin for Wamai’s MP5K. FIXED – Tachanka’s DP27 pan magazine disappears when zoomed in on an equipped charm and rotating the weapon downwards in both the side screen preview and fullscreen purchase preview. FIXED – The SFX plays twice when accessing the Battle Pass title from the main menu.



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visi the official Rainbow Six Siege site.