Rainbow Six Siege New Stadium Event Launch Date Revealed

Rainbow Six Siege runs a lot of limited-time event modes for players to have fun in, one of the more popular ones is the Stadium Event, a mash-up of 2 maps to make a new more-so competive one which will launch on January 21 as revealed in a new trailer.

The new event will run from January 21 to February 22, as part of the Road to SI (Six Invitationals), will allow players to use any operator whether they have them or not. The game has reached a total of 58 operators, 29 attackers and 29 defenders. The one big downside to the event is that it only runs on weekends, most likely because all operators are usable in the event.

The newest entry of the stadium event has been getting a lot of buzz in the fanbase with Ubisoft releasing pictures of the new map. The new stadium will be a combination of Coastline and Border, two maps that excel with destructibility, verticle and outside play.

A big aspect of the Stadium maps is the clean designs, not being cluttered or built to look like a real building people are in with books, computers, and other objects that would be of use. Additionally, the map will have a platform above the building for players to repel down from giving a new way to tackle what is a mash-up of two maps that normally would not have that option.

Spawn peaking and run-outs are a large part of Siege at this point, with the former not being well received by fans, but the new Stadium event will have a lot of obstacles outside the map that will change how those tactics will play out.

Siege will be getting an updated patch as well for the Road to SI with the patch notes already catalogued by Attack of the Fanboy writer Joshua Garibay in his post you can find here.

Ubisoft has pictures posted on the Rainbow Six Siege website under the Road to SI tab with fun character interviews feature Ash, Captao, Mira, and Vigil.