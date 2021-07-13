Update Y6S2.1.0.1 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Ubisoft released the last update for Rainbow Six Siege last month and this was available on all platforms. The update fixed a lot of bugs and issues when it came out on June 29th, 2021.

Well today Ubisoft is releasing another new update for the game. However, this new patch is only available for the PC and Google Stadia versions of the game. It does not look like this update affects PlayStation and Xbox owners of the game.

The console versions will get this new update later this month. Downtime for this hotfix will only last for 30 minutes. The patch size is 487.32 MB via Ubisoft Connect and 331.6 MB via Steam.

Anyway, you can look at the new patch notes posted down below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Y6S2.1.0.1 Patch Notes (PC)

BUG FIXES

FIXED – Players can vault through barricades after a single melee hit.

FIXED – If a player cancels the equipment of a weapon to perform another action, but is eliminated at the same time, it may cause someone else’s game to crash.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Windows cursor on PC sometimes remains stuck on screen, blocking camera movement.

FIXED – Deployment SFX is silent when a player deploys a frag grenade or C4, then crouches or goes prone at the same time.

FIXED – New HUD can be activated through a game console command.

FIXED – Prompts may linger on screen over several rounds.

For more on this update, you can visit the Reddit page. Rainbow Six Siege is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.