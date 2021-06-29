Update 2.08 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It looks like this new Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update is available now and it’s hitting all platforms. If you own the PS4 version of the game the update is number 2.08. Ubisoft is officially categorizing this update as version Y6S2.1 though.

The patch size is 1.45 GB on PS4 and 1.18 GB on PS5. On PC via Steam and Ubisoft Connect it’s just over 1 GB. The Xbox One it’s 2.85 GB and Xbox Series X/S it’s 3.04 GB.

It does not appear as if today’s patch adds any new content. It looks like this update is exclusively for bug fixes only. You can read the full patch notes down below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.08 Patch Notes (Y6S2.1)

GAMEPLAY

-FIXED – Timers are set to old values in Quick Match and Newcomer playlists.

-FIXED – Bulletproof camera uses old FOV.

-FIXED – Players lose control of first-person view if they join a Custom Game while under an Abandon Penalty.

-FIXED – Players who leave a Ranked or Unranked match might be unable to rejoin due to infinite loading.

-FIXED – Battle Pass ‘Sweeper’ challenge can be completed by destroying friendly gadgets.

-FIXED – Players who enter Support Mode while there are no available Observation Tools are not able to see the Operator model for the player they are viewing.

-FIXED – Missing torso or head can be observed during death replay if Operator was eliminated with explosives.

-FIXED – Timer for Post-Action Report is short by 10 seconds.

-FIXED – Thunderbird is counted in the Battle Pass ‘Work for Hire’ challenge.

-FIXED – Minor EOR Replay issues.

-FIXED – A shield can be placed into a reinforced wall and used to pass through walls.

LEVEL DESIGN

-FIXED – Various defuser planting and retrieval issues in specific areas on Favela map.

-FIXED – Multiple clipping, collision, lighting, and navigation issues on Favela map.

-FIXED – Multiple LOS issues on Favela map.

-FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Favela map

-FIXED – Various LOD, asset, and clipping issues on multiple maps.

-FIXED – Various issues with Kapkan’s Entry Denial Device on specific maps.

-FIXED – Devices can be placed on a ceiling fan in 1F Customs Inspection on Border map.

-FIXED – Oryx can’t climb or grip the hatch in B Wine Cellar on Villa map.

-FIXED – Defenders cannot reinforce 2 soft walls while standing on the reinforced hatch in 1F Public Bathroom on Consulate map.

-FIXED – When a player destroys a barricade and vaults through it, the barricade does not replicate properly.

OPERATORS

-FIXED – Thunderbird is locked in-game but unlocked in the Operator album.

-FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kóna Station marker is visible to Attackers.

-FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kóna Station is inverted during deployment animation.

-FIXED – Montagne’s Le Roc Shield appears in front of him when he uses Observation Tools.

-FIXED – Smoke’s Remote Gas Grenade disappears from view when the observer is over 18 M away.

-FIXED – Visual HUD for Jackal’s Eyenox Model III is missing.

-FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kóna Station can generate debris or be destroyed during deployment or retrieval.

-FIXED – If Warden walks over a hatch while a teammate is reinforcing, the reinforcement animation is cancelled.

-FIXED – Lights on Ace’s S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher blink while device is in disabled state.

-FIXED – When Doc’s Stim Pistol heals a player affected by Lesion’s GU, the GU is removed.

-FIXED – IQ’s device is automatically reequipped after placing a Breach Charge.

-FIXED – When eliminated, Maestro can move the Evil Eye camera.

-FIXED – Animation glitch occurs if IQ switches between primary and secondary weapons while Electronics Detector is equipped.

USER EXPERIENCE

-FIXED – Enabling RAW input affects mouse movement randomly.

-FIXED – Host cannot kick another player in a Local Custom Game.

-FIXED – Multiple text and voice chat issues.

-FIXED – Multiple customization issues.

-FIXED – Multiple UI, menu, and localization issues.

-FIXED – Various VFX issues.

-FIXED – Multiple Caster HUD issues in Spectator Mode.

-FIXED – Abusive Chat report option is not displayed for teammates unless PC chat is set to All.

-FIXED – Voice Abuse report option is missing for teammates who are not in the player’s Squad.

-FIXED – Infinite loading occurs after cinematic for Situation Cold Zero.

-FIXED – Flash hider and compensator have old descriptions.

-FIXED – Generic drone antennas are not fully black.

-FIXED – There are no controls displayed in-game when using a PS5 controller on PC.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website of the game. Rainbow Six Siege is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.