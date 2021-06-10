Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: How to Get Past the Red X Door in Zordoom Prison

When you reach Zordoom Prison on the planet Viceron in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you’ll be blocked from entry by a red door with an X on it. This door is blocking the only way forward, but there isn’t any clear way to disable or unlock it. Thankfully, there’s an incredibly simple solution that will get you through this door. Since this solution has only come up a handful of times throughout Ratchet/Rivet’s adventure until this level though, many players will have forgotten about it entirely by this point. Here’s how to get past the red X door in Zordoom Prison on Viceron in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

How to Get Past the Red X Door in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

When you first reach Zordoom Prison on the planet Viceron, you’ll come across a door blocked by a red X. You can’t walk through it or destroy it in any way, but it’s also the only way forward. To get through it, all you have to do is Phantom Dash by pressing the Circle button.

This is a really simple solution that the game makes you do a few times on some of the earlier planets, but if you’re like me, you forgot this mechanic existed entirely until now. It only comes up a few times during the game, so don’t blame yourself if you didn’t immediately know what to do during this section. This mechanic comes up a few more times during the level, but the red X doors shouldn’t be an issue at all now that you’ve had a refresher on how to get past them. At this point, you’re nearing the end of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart anyway, and these doors don’t show up very often outside of this planet.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now exclusively on PlayStation 5.