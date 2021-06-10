Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is jam-packed with collectibles to find, and the Map-O-Matic will make any completionist’s life a whole lot easier. While you can hunt for Gold Bolts, Spybots, and other treasures on your own (or use the PS5’s built-in Game Help feature), the Map-O-Matic dramatically simplifies the collectible hunting process by revealing the locations of all items on your map. You’ll be able to uncover everything on every planet with the help of this gadget, so you won’t want to miss the opportunity to grab it. Here’s how to get the Map-O-Matic in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

How to Get the Map-O-Matic in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The Map-O-Matic is found on Ardolis, which is one of the last planets in the game. To find it, you need to complete the Treasure Hunt optional mission. Every planet has an optional objective that you can complete for a reward, usually a Spybot or other valuable item, and the side mission on Ardolis will unlock the Map-O-Matic. The location of this objective is marked on your map with a blue icon, so it’s hard to miss. It’s easiest to get this done after you finish the main mission of the level since you’ll be able to teleport directly to the place you need to be once it’s over.

Ratchet visits this pirate world to enlist the help of Captain Quantum, this dimension’s version of Captain Qwark. After finding Quantum, you’ll be sent back to your ship to continue your journey. Instead of leaving, however, you can use a teleporter to go to the Plunder Marketplace. Once you arrive at the marketplace, use the nearby grapple point to a pirate ship. After dispatching the crew, take the elevator up to the crow’s nest. From there, you’ll be able to grapple to a second pirate ship that is docked at a building.

Inside this building is a pirate club filled with enemies. You’ll have to take out a few waves of foes, but they shouldn’t give you too much trouble. Once they’re dealt with, take the elevator up to the dock area. There will be a few pirates up here, but not as many as in the club. After you defeat them, you can open the chest and take the Map-O-Matic. As stated above, this device will mark the locations of collectibles on your map. You’ll now be able to see every Gold Bolt, Spybot, and Raritanium deposit on every planet in the game.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now exclusively on PlayStation 5.