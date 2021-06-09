Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Release Time, File Size, Preload, and More

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is nearly here on PlayStation 5, and here’s the exact release time when you can start playing the game. This is the first full-length adventure for Ratchet and Clank in quite some time, but it lives up to the hype according to our review. There’s a lot to see and do in Rift Apart, and there are many secrets to uncover on each of the game’s various planets. It’s a perfect jumping-on point for newcomers and it’s also full of fanservice for existing fans. Here’s the exact release time when you can start playing Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Release Time

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be released at 12 AM ET on Friday, June 11, 2021. Digital PlayStation games always unlock at the same time globally, so you’ll be able to start playing Rift Apart at the equivalent of 12 AM ET in your time zone. That means people on the west coast of the United States can start playing a few hours before then, for example.

People who pre-ordered the game physically will obviously have to wait until their copies get delivered or stores open on June 11. Those who pre-ordered the game digitally, however, can already start preloading the game so they are ready to go the second the game releases in their region.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart File Size

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart currently weighs in at roughly 33 GB on PlayStation 5. While many next-gen games have increasingly larger file sizes, Insomniac managed to compress the game quite well, so it shouldn’t take up too much space on your hard drive. There is a day one patch, but this will only be a small download and the update will automatically install for digital owners during the preload period.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Pre-Order Bonuses

There are a few incentives for those who pre-order Rift Apart. First, you’ll get early access to the Carbonox armor set. Armor sets can be unlocked in Rift Apart by discovering them in hidden areas, but you’ll start the game with one of the franchise’s most iconic armor sets if you pre-order the game. You’ll also start the game with the Pixelizer unlocked, something which would normally be reserved for a second playthrough in Challenge Mode. This weapon was featured in the 2016 Ratchet and Clank game, and now you can add it to your arsenal right from the get-go in Rift Apart if you pre-order the game.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be released on June 11, 2021 for PlayStation 5.