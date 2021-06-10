Update 1.001.000 has arrived for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the day one patch for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, so it adds some pretty important features and fixes a few minor bugs. The main highlight of this update is the new performance modes, which give players a choice between a high resolution or a high framerate. There are also several new accessibility features that make the experience much enjoyable for those who need a little more assistance. As always, there are a bunch of general improvements and fixes on top of everything else. Here’s everything new with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart update 1.001.000.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.001.000 Patch Notes

New Features Performance Modes Performance Mode: Dynamic 4K at 60 FPS Performance RT Mode: Dynamic 4K at 60 FPS with ray-tracing enabled Skip cinematic option Rookie Explorer difficulty mode

Accessibility Updates Directional button movement Melee mode toggle update Camera follow Grind assist Mono audio Hit confirm volume Aim Sensitivity

Photo Mode Updates Equippable or swappable weapons Visual effects

General Polish & Improvements Improvements for various UI, progression, collision, audio, stability, and performance



The day one patch for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart includes a wide array of improvements, but the two new performance modes are the most notable addition of update 1.001.000. The game defaults to Fidelity mode, which gives players a native 4K image locked at 30 FPS. Playing on the newly-added Performance mode doubles the framerate to 60 FPS and delivers an upscaled 4K image that’s still fairly sharp, and players can choose Performance RT mode to knock the resolution a bit lower and add ray-tracing on top of the 60 FPS boost. The game looks gorgeous no matter which mode you select though, so you can’t really go wrong.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of Insomniac’s best games and it’s easily one of the best adventures that everyone’s favorite spacefaring duo has been on in the last decade. In our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review, we said the game was “an absolute blast from start to finish” and called it “the first true taste of next-gen.” There are a lot of secrets and surprises awaiting fans in the latest entry in the series, and Rift Apart is a strong showcase for what the PS5 can really do.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now exclusively on PlayStation 5.