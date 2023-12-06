Reckless Railways Vault and Mod Bench Location in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s not a coincidence that Reckless Railways is one of the most popular landing spots in Fortnite, as the area features a plethora of high-tier items, as well as a vault housing one of the game’s five Weapon Mod Benches.

But where exactly is the vault located? And after spotting it, how can you get access to it? Here’s the location of the Reckless Railways Vault as well as how to access its Weapon Mod Bench in Fortnite.

Fortnite Reckless Railways Vault Location

You can find the Reckless Railways Vault in Fortnite by first heading to Valeria’s Mansion, which is located in the left portion of the square. Once there, focus on killing Valeria above all else, as you will need her Medallion to open the Vault. Upon her defeat, Valeria will also drop her Mythic Hyper SMG, which can only be described as the best weapon of its class in the game.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After defeating Valeria and getting her Medallion, you will be able to find the Reckless Railways Vault in the underground portion of the Mansion. You will be able to head there by going down the staircase located in the mansion’s rightmost corner (in map-view) and highlighted in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once at the basement level, you will be able to spot the entrance to the Vault by heading forward and then right.

How to Unlock the Reckless Railways Vault and Use its Weapon Mod Bench

You will be able to unlock the Reckless Railways Vault by standing directly in front of its control panel for a few seconds while in possession of Valeria’s Medallion. The panel will be located by the Vault’s door, as you can see in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once the vault is open, you will be able to use its Weapon Mod Bench by heading to it and holding either Square (PS4/PS5), X (Xbox Consoles), or E (Mouse + Keyboard).

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PS5 and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023