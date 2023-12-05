10 Best Fortnite LEGO Skins, Ranked

Image: LEGO

What are the best Fortnite LEGO skins? With the introduction of Fortnite LEGO, some players might be wondering how well their skins look as a toy.

If I’m being honest, LEGO skins can be funny, but they might also end up looking very similar. However, some skins clearly stand out more than others, making them, in my opinion, the best LEGO skins in Fortnite.

The 10 Best LEGO Skins in Fortnite, from Worst to Best

These are my top 10 LEGO skins. Although they are all great skins — and, in my opinion, much better than the others — some are way cooler. There are no bad skins here, but they can’t all be number 1.

Slushy Soldier

Although not one of my favorite skins, Slushy Soldier works well as a LEGO because it pretty much retains the entirety of its silly design. Its head, which is the most noticeable aspect of this skin, looks pretty much the same, which makes this skin work as a toy as well.

Contract Giller

While you can’t tell it’s a fish unless you know its original version, Contract Giller’s supersized glasses make him look silly. It’s just a funny skin that works well in its LEGO version. It is not as funny as a toy, but it won’t blend in with the rest of the similar-looking toys.

Carbide

The standard version of this skin is super cool, but I dare to say that it works better in its LEGO version. Carbide retains its awesome style while looking slightly more menacing. The color scheme also works very well here.

Inferno

The original Inferno still looks better and more elegant than its LEGO version, but since its head is on fire in both versions, it stands out a lot more among a bunch of toys of similar shapes. Black and red are colors that work well together, and the bright yellow on his eyes and flames adds a nice contrast to the dark colors of his outfit.

Plastic Patroller

This skin works better in its LEGO version than in its original one. It goes from a generic plastic soldier to a cute and fully green LEGO soldier. Something about its color, hat, and smile combo just works for me. It doesn’t look generic or boring, especially when compared to most LEGO skins.

Snowmando

This is another skin that retains most of its appearance as a LEGO. It still looks funny, with the same head, and has a pleasant color palette that works well in its toy version. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look buff due to LEGO characters’ proportions, but the head and colors work well enough to make it a great LEGO skin.

Fabio Sparklemane

I get that some people might not like this skin, but I’ve always found it funny to look at. However, among so many similar-looking LEGO toys, Fabio Sparklemane certainly stands out with his horse head and colorful horn. This skin is great for those who want to be different from pretty much everyone else.

Meowscles

The standard version of Meowscles looks silly, which helps it translate well to its LEGO version. It retains the same cute and uncanny face of the original skin, which is most of its charm, while also showing its muscular torso as you’d expect. It might not stand out as much as Fabio, but it’s a cat, and cats always win.

Peely

It seems clear by now that the best LEGO skins are also the ones with the weirdest shapes. While all the others feel generic, Peely retains its charm. Not only does it look funny and cute as before, but it also stands out in the middle of other LEGO toys.

Battle Hound

One of the few skins that still looks menacing as a LEGO. Battle Hound’s helmet looks cool no matter what version of it you’re using. Its glowing green eyes still pierce your enemies’ souls, even in the form of a silly toy. I seriously love how Battle Hound feels pretty much the same.

