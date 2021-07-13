Red Dead Online Blood Money Missions: Crimes and Opportunities Explained

The Blood Money update is finally here for Red Dead Online, and players can now undertake new missions called Crimes and Opportunities. Opportunities are the biggest and coolest new missions, but they require a new currency called Capitale to play them. Crimes are centered around recovering Capitale, but they don’t pay you any outright. It’s a bit confusing at first, but here’s everything you need to know about Crimes and Opportunities in the Red Dead Online Blood Money update.

What are Blood Money Crimes?

Crimes are the main missions of the Blood Money update. After visiting Guido Martelli in Saint-Denis and unlocking Blood Money missions, you will find several Blood Money mission givers scattered across the map. To start a Crime, simply approach one of these people and choose Blood Money Missions instead of Free Roam missions.

They’ll give you a list of jobs to choose from. These range from shorter missions like stagecoach stickups to larger multi-part jobs. They’re all centered around Capitale, but the missions themselves only pay cash and gold. The only Capitale you get to keep is the Capitale you loot from dead bodies and find in chests and lockboxes. You can play these missions as often as you like without paying anything.

What Are Opportunities?

Once you amass enough Capitale, then you can press R1/RB at a Blood Money mission giver to switch to the Opportunities tab. Opportunities are the main draw of the update. There are three in total, but only one is available right now with the rest on the way in the coming weeks. Opportunities cost 15 Capitale to play, and the price goes up if you want to play on a harder difficulty.

There are multiple approaches to each Opportunity mission, so they’re supposed to be highly replayable. That’s good, since the main gameplay loop for the Blood Money update is farming Crimes to earn Capitale so you can play Opportunities. Capitale caps out at 50, so make sure to spend it and play Opportunity missions every once and a while.

