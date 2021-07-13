Red Dead Online Capitale: How to Get It and What It’s Used For

Capitale is a new currency added to Red Dead Online in the Blood Money update, and it’s needed to access some of the new missions and content. Blood Money missions pay cash and gold like other missions, but they also provide you with the opportunity to find some Capitale hidden away somewhere. You won’t get any automatically. You have to do the searching yourself. Here’s how to get Capitale in Red Dead Online.

How to Get Capitale in Red Dead Online

Blood Money missions don’t pay Capitale outright. They pay in cash and gold like normal, but they lead you to places where Capitale may be hidden. It can be looted from bodies, found in chests and lockboxes, and obtained from homesteads. You can also purchase 10 Capitale for 3 Gold Bars at a Fence. Also, The Hired Gun Kit at a Fence contains 10 Capitale for 5 Gold Bars along with a bandana and a bundle containing ammo, consumables, and gun oil. The Quick Draw Club Pass gives some Capitale as well. Rank 6 gives you 25 Capitale and Rank 23 gives you 40. To recap, here’s how to get Capitale in Red Dead Online:

Play Blood Money missions to find hidden Capitale stashes

Loot bodies during Blood Money missions

Open chests and lockboxes during Blood Money missions

Purchase using Gold Bars

Level up the Quick Draw Club Pass

What is Capitale Used For?

Capitale is used to purchase Opportunities. Opportunities are difficult missions with big payouts. There will be a total of three Opportunities in the Blood Money update, but only one of them is available so far: Covington Emerald. A Standard difficulty Opportunity costs 15 Capitale, but the price increases to 20 Capitale for Hard and 25 Capitale for Ruthless.

Standard Opportunity: 15 Capitale

15 Capitale Hard Opportunity: 20 Capitale

20 Capitale Ruthless Opportunity: 25 Capitale

Capitale is going to be a valuable commodity in the coming weeks in Red Dead Online, so start grinding Blood Money missions and save up a stash so you can play Opportunities. More are coming soon, so you’ll want to have some Capitale saved up when the new content drops.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2021