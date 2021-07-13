Red Dead Online: Is the Quick Draw Club Pass No. 1 Worth It?

The Quick Draw Club is the new version of the Red Dead Online Outlaw Pass, but is it worth it? The Quick Draw Club made its debut alongside the Blood Money update, which added Crimes, Opportunities, Capitale, and more to Red Dead Online. There will be four Passes in the coming months, and each will cost 25 Gold Bars. Here’s everything you need to know about the Quick Draw Club Pass No. 1.

Is the Quick Draw Club Pass Worth It?

The Quick Draw Club Pass costs 25 Gold Bars. You can purchase that many Gold Bars for $10, but you can get 25 Gold Bars for $5 in the store if you haven’t purchased the one-time special offer yet. You can also earn Gold Bars through normal gameplay, but it will take quite some time to save up enough for the Pass. Thankfully, the new Blood Money update doesn’t cost any Gold Bars to play, so you can save your Gold for the Quick Draw Club Pass. The first Pass includes the following items:

Dutch’s Redcliff Outfit

The Whitchurch Cattleman Revolver Variant

The Rushword Short

The Fircroft Hat

Up to 25 Gold Bars and More

If you plan on playing Red Dead Online regularly, then the Quick Draw Club Pass is worth it. You can get all 25 Gold Bars back if you unlock all the rewards from the Pass, and there are only 25 tiers instead of the standard 100 from the previous Outlaw Passes. Also, if you purchase all four Passes then you’ll get the upcoming Halloween Pass for free later this year. Last year’s Halloween Pass had some pretty cool rewards, and you won’t have to spend any additional Gold Bars this way.

However, if you don’t like the rewards, then you should probably skip the Quick Draw Club Pass. The main draw for the first Pass is Dutch Van Der Linde’s outfit and other cosmetics, but if you’re not a fan of Dutch’s style, then you probably won’t want to spend your hard-earned bars on it. The Blood Money update is bringing back old cosmetics from past Outlaw Passes anyway, so you can pick up a new outfit that way if you don’t want Dutch’s gear. If you want the free Halloween Pass, though, then you’ll have to buy this one anyway because you need to purchase all four Passes to get the free bonus.

Also, keep in mind that this Pass won’t last as long as a standard Outlaw Pass. There will be four of them between now and Halloween, meaning there will likely be one for each month from July to October. Yes, there are only 25 tiers on each Pass, but that’s still quite a lot of work to do if you don’t play all the time. If you plan on playing a lot and really want the rewards, then buy the Pass. You can earn all of your Gold Bars back anyway, so you won’t lose too much if you unlock every tier.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2021