Red Dead Online: How to Start Blood Money Content

The Blood Money update is finally here in Red Dead Online, and here’s how to start playing the new content. This update adds Crimes and Opportunities to the game, which players can complete to earn a special currency called Capitale. Unlike previous updates, these missions require no upfront investment to start, so you can save your Gold Bars to purchase the new Quick Draw Club Pass or other things. Here’s how to start Blood Money in Red Dead Online.

How to Start Blood Money in Red Dead Online

To start Blood Money, open your Satchel and read the Letter from “M”. Then, go to Saint-Denis to meet with Guido Martelli. He’ll be marked on the map with a yellow dollar sign icon. Speaking to him will unlock contacts all across the frontier that will send you on new missions called Crimes. You can play them either alone or with a group of friends, and they range from cloak-and-dagger stagecoach holdups to multi-stage robberies. Completing them will reward you with a new currency called Capitale.

Crimes are only one half of the Blood Money update, however. Once you find enough Capitale for Guido Martelli, he will tell you about Blood Money’s other new mission type: Opportunities. These revolve around stifling a rising Lemoyne senator that seeks to undermine the work of Guido’s boss, Saint-Denis mobster Angelo Bronte. Each Opportunity has multiple ways to complete objectives, and you can discover new approaches by eavesdropping on conversations or exploring the environment. There will be three Opportunities in total, but only one of them will be available when the update is released on July 13.

That’s all you need to know about the new Blood Money missions in Red Dead Online. There are other new features added in this update as well, but Crimes and Opportunities are the only new missions. The main loop for this update is doing Crimes to earn Capitale and then using Capitale to uncover Opportunities. Rinse, repeat, and get paid. Capitale can also be found outside of missions too, so keep an eye out for unlocked Homesteads and vulnerable Camps that are ripe for robbing.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.