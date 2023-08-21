RDR2 Weapon Unlock Guide: How to Get New Guns in Red Dead Redemption 2

Image: Rockstar Games

In Red Dead Redemption 2 guns are going to be your primary weapon in the game. Your character will get some weapons to start out, but other than that you’re going to have to either complete certain missions in the game, purchase them from vendors, or find them. This guide will cover how to unlock guns in Red Dead Redemption 2.

How to Unlock Guns in Red Dead Redemption 2

Your standard weapons are going to be given to you throughout the course of the game. As you can see in the list below, you’ll get an assortment of revolvers, rifles, shotguns and others that unlock just by simply progressing in the story. However, there are some special weapons that you can unlock by killing certain characters in specific missions.

If you want to unlock and own all of the guns in Red Dead Redemption 2 just use the guide below to track down all of them.

How to Unlock Revolvers

Cattleman Revolver – Available at all gunsmiths, starts in your inventory at beginning

Flaco’s Revolver – Kill Flaco Hernandez next to body after duel in Gunslinger Mission

Granger’s Revolver – Kill Emmet Granger next to body after duel in Gunslinger Mission

Double Action Revolver – Available at all gunsmiths after A Strange Kindness Mission Chp. 2

Algernon’s Revolver – Final Reward for completing Duchesses and Other Animals

Schofield Revolver – Available at all gunsmiths after Blesses are the Meek Chp. 2

Calloway’s Revolver – Complete final step of The Noblest of Men, and a Woman next to body after duel.

Otis Miller’s Revolver – Hidden in a hard-to-find chest in the north part of Cholla Springs.

Volcanic Pistol – Available at all gunsmiths after Eastward Bound Mission Chapter 1

Semi-Automatic Pistol – Available at Valentine and Saint Denis Gunsmith after The Joys of Civilization Mission Chp. 4

Mauser Pistol – Available at Valentine and Saint Denis Gunsmith after That’s Murfree Country Chp 5

Midnight’s Pistol – Kill Billy Midnight next to body after duel

How to Unlock Rifles

Varmint Rifle – Available at all gunsmiths after Eastward Bound Misssion Chp 1

Springfield Rifle – Available at all gunsmiths after Eastward Bound Chp. 1

Bolt Action Rifle – Given during Preaching Forgiveness as He Went Chp. 3

How to Unlock Repeaters

Carbine Repeater – Available at all gunsmiths and give during Old Friends Chp. 1

Lancaster Repeater – Available at all gunsmiths and supplied during An American Pastoral Scene Chp. 2

Litchfield Repeater – Available at all gunsmiths after Goodbye Dear Friend Mission Chp. 6

How to Unlock Shotguns

Double Barrel Shotgun – Available at all gunsmiths, picked up after Paying a Social Call Chp. 2

Rare Shotgun – Dropped by The Hermit when you kill him

Sawed Off Shotgun – Available at all gunsmiths give in Enter Pursued by a Memory Chp 1.

Pump-Action Shotgun – Available at all gunsmiths after Pouring Forth Oil Chp. 2

Semi-Auto Shotgun – All gunsmiths after A Fine Night of Debauchery Chp. 4, Can also be found at Watson Cabin

Repeating Shotgun – Available at all gunsmiths after Visiting Hours Mission Chp 6.

How to Unlock Sniper Rifles

Rolling Block Rifle – Available at all gunsmiths after Pouring Forth Oil Chp 2.

Rare Rolling Block Rifle – Dropped by sniper firing from barn in Magicians for Sport Mission. If you don’t pick it up you cannot get it later

Carcano Rifle – Available at all gunsmiths after Goodbye, Dear Friend Mission Chp 6.

Bow – Given at the beginning of The Aftermath of Genesis Chp 1.

How to Unlock Rare Guns

Earning some of the rare guns in Red Dead Redemption 2 will require that you track them down as they are hidden items in the game. Use this RDR2 rare guns guide to find them all.

How to Get Gold Fast in Red Dead Redemption 2

Some guns in Red Dead Redemption 2 cost a lot of gold, so it’s wise to know how to increase your income fast. There are a few methods in the game that are fool-proof ways to get a high amount of gold quickly, robbing establishments and completing main missions.

It sounds simple, but following the main story and completing quests will reward you with gold. Each main quest have a high return in gold, and completing them will leave you set for purchasing more guns.

As for robbing establishments, this way is more challenging but is a great method to follow to get gold quickly. You can either rob a bank or steal wagons found throughout the open world in various towns, each containing gold or high-valued items that can be sold in exchange for gold. Doing this over and over will allow you to purchase all the available guns at gunsmiths.

