RDR2 Rare Gun Locations: How to Get All Rare Weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2

In this guide we’re going to go over some of the rarest weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2 and where to find them. While there are plenty of weapons that you can purchase at the gunsmith that are more than enough to get you the game, these are the rare weapons that you’ll need to explore to find. Below you will find items that may spoil parts of the story and can only be gotten once the story is complete. Read on only if you’ve either completed the main story or don’t care about parts of the story being spoiled.

How to Find Rare Guns in Red Dead Redemption 2

Below we will go over all the rare weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how to find them in the open-world.

Rare Revolvers

The Golden Gun

Otis Miller’s Revolver – Hidden in Cholla Springs at the location in the map above. The weapon is located in a chest inside a cave with a handful of photographs.

Schofield Revolver – The Schofield Revolver can be found by completing one of the robberies of a side business. The doctor in Valentine has is running a side business behind a locked door in the back of the business. Knock on the door or peer in the window behind the building to uncover the side business. Once you’ve discovered the side business you can force the doctor to have them open the locked door. Inside will be a couple of workers and a locked box on the table. The weapon box on the table has the Schofield Revolver.

Spoilers Below

The Gun that Killed Morgan Micah’s Revolver – Hidden on Mount Hagen must have completed Epilogue 2. Head to the location in the map above to retrieve Micah’s Revolver. This is the gun that killed Morgan. Though this depends on the choices you made along the way. Related: Where to Get the Semi Auto Shotgun in Red Dead Redemption 2

Gunslinger Revolvers

These weapons must be picked up immediately after the duels with these characters in the Legendary Gunslinger Missions

Calloway’s Revolver – Defeat Calloway picked up after killing in duel

Flaco’s Revolver – Defeat Flaco Hernandez picked up after killing in a duel

Granger’s Revolver – Defeat Emmet Granger picked up after killing a duel

Rare Pistols

Midnight’s Pistol – After defeating Billy Midnight in a duel you must pick up the revolver during the mission can be missed if you don’t pick it up right after the duel.

Rare Shotgun

Rare Shotgun – The Rare Shotgun is located in a hut north of Annesburg if you don’t pick up his gun or he kills you you can’t get it.

Rare Sniper Rife

Rare Rolling Block Rifle – This sniper rifle is dropped by the sniper that has you pinned down in Magicians for Sport story mission. You must pick this up during the mission.

Can You Customize Rare Guns in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Unfortunately, players can not customize rare guns at Gunsmiths or anywhere else in Red Dead Redemption 2. Rare guns are not customizable because they have a unique look, and customizing them would strip away their rare nature.

If you can’t notice its unique look initially, go into first-person mode and get a better look at the special design for the rare gun you’re using. The good news is that players can increase rare guns’ maximum potential by continuously using them, gaining Affinity. Gaining Affinity for any particular weapon will increase its stats overall. You can keep track of the Affinity for any specific gun by heading into the Compendium.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023