Where to Get the Semi Auto Shotgun in Red Dead Redemption 2

There are a ton of great weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2 but some of them you’re going to have to seek out to find. One of the best shotguns in the game is the Semi-Auto Shotgun, and this guide will explain to you how to find it.

Where to Find the Semi-Auto Shotgun in Red Dead Redemption 2

The Semi-automatic shotgun can be found in Red Dead Redemption 2 by exploring the open world and is located at Watson’s Cabin. The cabin is in the northern part of West Elizabeth and you’ll find it by entering the house that is west of Wallace Station and just north of the Little Creek River. Upon reaching the house, you’ll talk with a woman who says she’s been waiting for you. Obviously a mistake, she tells you to put the loot in the house’s cellar. The cellar is located inside the house in the back.

Once you reach the ladder, just head down and then search a bit for the Semi-Auto Shotgun. You can use the map above to find the exact location of Watson’s Cabin and the shotgun.

The shotgun itself is one of the more powerful shotguns in the game because you won’t need to reload it as often as you will some of the others. The semi-auto shotgun allows you to fire off 5 shotgun rounds before needing to reload.

Best Shotguns in Red Dead Redemption 2

The Semi-auto Shotgun isn’t the only powerful shotgun in Red Dead Redemption 2. Three others stand out in the game, each excellent in their own way. Check out the best shotguns below.

Sawed-Off Shotgun – Fits into the secondary slot making it the only shotgun that can be duel-wielded in Red Dead Redemption 2. Players can purchase this shotgun from gunsmiths for $85.

– Fits into the secondary slot making it the only shotgun that can be duel-wielded in Red Dead Redemption 2. Players can purchase this shotgun from gunsmiths for $85. Double-Barrelled Shotgun – This shotgun is so powerful at close range, shooting off two shotgun shells at the pull of one trigger. While this gun can be found in various parts of the open world, players can purchase one for $95 at the gunsmith.

– This shotgun is so powerful at close range, shooting off two shotgun shells at the pull of one trigger. While this gun can be found in various parts of the open world, players can purchase one for $95 at the gunsmith. Pump-Action Shotgun – This shotgun is great when taking on a group of enemies, as it can fire off five shots quickly in one clip. Players can find this gun in the master bedroom of Chez Porter.

Adding all four of the shotguns mentioned in this guide will prepare you for any fight in the game. Whether the battle is one-on-one or against a large group of enemies and outlaws, you’ll have the suitable shotgun for the situation.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023