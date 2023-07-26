Remnant 2 Co-Op Multiplayer Scaling Explained

Image: Gunfire Games

Remnant 2 shines in co-op mode, where you can take on all the game’s worlds with a buddy or two. But how does scaling work in co-op? This is a question that the community needs answering to, and we have it for you in this guide. Read further to learn everything you need to know regarding the co-op scaling in Remnant 2.

How Does Co-op Scaling Work in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 co-op scaling is pretty confusing, but here is how it works. The game world will be scaled to the member with the highest power level in the party, capped at +3 above the host. Let’s go over an example.

So say you host a game with your friend, and your power level is only 4, but your friends are at power level 10. The game world will then be 7, not exceeding the cap of plus 3 of the host. This is a great way to keep the game fair in some scenarios, where it’s not too easy for higher power and not too hard for lower level, but it can also be annoying in some circumstances.

Related: Remnant 2 Trait Point Cap: What is the Level Cap in Remnant 2?

If you are joining a game where your power level is 15, and your friend is just starting at power level 1, this will make the world at power level 4. At this point, it’s best to create a new character and join your friend’s world, where both of you are at power level 1. Otherwise, the game will be less fun, considering you are overpowered in the game world.

The good thing about Remnant 2 is that the game allows you to have multiple characters saved at once, meaning you can have a character strictly dedicated to co-op and have another one saved for your solo playthrough. This way, you don’t have to completely abandon your higher leveled character to have fun with your friends in co-op mode.

- This article was updated on July 26th, 2023