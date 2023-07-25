Remnant 2 Trait Point Cap: What is the Level Cap in Remnant 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 takes on many mechanics found from its predecessor. This includes a “Trait” system that players can use to level up, increasing their stats in various ways. While the new release offers some ways to take advantage of this system, there are also some harrowing restrictions. Remnant 2 features a cap on the number of Trait Points a character can have, limiting the options players can take throughout their journey.

What is the Trait Point Cap in Remnant 2?

For all players, only a total of sixty Trait Points can be used in a build at once. You technically have more available to you, but any points outside of these sixty are automatically assigned depending on a player’s chosen Archetype. In other words, players will have to be extra careful with the Traits they choose throughout the game. This is especially the case when considering the words of one of the developers on Reddit, as there are no plans to change this cap, though it might be increased in the future.

Choosing the wrong Trait can make you less effective in battle overall. Luckily, you have the option to reset your spent Trait Points. You’ll need some crystals and scrap to take advantage of this feature, so it might be a good idea to stockpile some before you make too many wrong Trait choices. If you find yourself settling into different playstyles as you continue through the game, you’ll probably want to use this feature as much as possible.

Remnant 2 encourages build variety, which is partially why the Trait system is so limited this time around. The game might allow you to reroll your campaign, but the limited Traits encourage players to create alternate characters so that they might try out different gameplay styles. Regardless of your preferred method of play, you should plan around your limited access to Trait Points. With the right combination of Traits, you’ll have the last bit of strength needed to overcome the toughest challenges.

