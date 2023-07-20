Should you kill or revive the doe in Remnant 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 offers the player tons of leeway on how they would like to play the main story. While there aren’t many parts of the game that can change the main story of your current run, one part gives you two choices: kill a doe or revive it. What happens if you kill the doe, or what happens if you decide to revive it? This guide will cover both options and how it changes the gameplay of this part.

Difference Between Killing or Reviving the Doe in Remnant 2

Once you have completed the Music Harp puzzle in Remnant 2 (if this is available on your playthrough, you never know with the game), you will raise the bridge to another room with a monster called “The Ravager.” The Ravager will tell you to kill the doe, which you can either kill or revive. The only difference between the two decisions is whether you want to fight The Ravager in a boss fight.

If you decline to kill the doe and revive it, you will be challenged by The Ravager in a brutal boss fight that can deem pretty challenging if you are not prepared. If you decide to kill the doe, which I did, you won’t have to fight The Ravager, and the quest will be completed. The reward for both decisions is a trait point, a quest completion note, and a rare item for crafting back at Ward 13.

Use the trait point rewarded to you in whichever Trait you like, and bring the crafting item to Ava Mccabe to craft a new mod for your gun!

Feel free to reroll your campaign if you decide to kill the doe and would like to change your mind and challenge yourself to The Ravager boss fight. There’s no guarantee that you’ll encounter The Ravager in your new playthrough, but rerolling is worth it regardless of farming items and leveling up Archetypes.

