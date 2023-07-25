Remnant 2: How to Reach the Secret Ward 13 Portal and Get the Chicago Typewriter

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking to acquire the Chicago Typewriter machine gun in Remnant 2? This weapon is exceptionally well hidden, and only the most prominent adventurer can find it on their own. That’s why we created this guide to make it easier for you to locate this powerful weapon. Here is how you can find the secret portal to Ward 13 and get the Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2.

How to Get the Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To access the hidden portal to Ward 13 and get the Chicago Typewriter in Remnant 2, you must first acquire the Biome Portal Key in The Labyrinth section of the game. If you haven’t received this key item yet, continue progressing the main story until you do.

Once you have acquired the Biome Portal Key, fast-travel to the Fracture Ingress crystal in The Labyrinth. Use the image provided above as a reference point. From this Crystal, take the stairs to the right, and once you are at the top, take the first right and cross the shattered bridge. Keep going until you reach a portal, the exact location in the image below (next to red arrow).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Instead of going through the portal, go behind it and look down. Below you will see another portal — jump off the ledge through the portal.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

On the other side of the portal you just jumped through, you will find yet another portal to the left-hand side and directly ahead of you at the top of the small staircase. You will want to go through this portal as well.

Once you have gone through the portal, take the first left through a small opening in the building structure. At this point, you need to do some climbing and jumping. The wall you’ll climb is the one with the opening you just came through.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you make your way up, you must jump to other ledges against the structure until you finally reach the top. Once you’re at the top, you’ll find a small crawlspace you must crawl through.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Do not jump down on the other side of this crawlspace; instead, climb the ledge immediately to your right (where my Dog is in the image below) and then jump to the opening to the wall directly ahead.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Make your way through the crawlspace to end up on the other side facing a yellow glowing door. Interact with the door and use your Biome Portal Key to open it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This door will take you to a secret section in the Cargo Hold of Ward 13. On the right-hand side of the room, you will find a glowing purple item. This item is the Chicago Typewriter machine gun! Also, you will find the Leto Mark Armor Set in the blue cargo container.

- This article was updated on July 25th, 2023