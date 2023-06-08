Remnant 2: Release Date, Platforms, and Trailer

Image: Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games.

During the latest edition of Summer Games Fest, Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games finally revealed the release date of Remnant 2, the next step in the acclaimed franchise. Now, here’s everything you need to know regarding the game, including its release date, available platforms, and trailers.

Remnant 2 Release Date and Platforms

Remnant 2 is set to be released on July 25, 2023. The game will be available for PC, PlayStation 5. and Xbox Series X/S. You can pre-order the standard version of the game right now on both Pcs and Xbox consoles for $49,99.

The game’s Deluxe and Ultimate Editions can also be pre-ordered right now for $59,99 and $69,99. Those who purchase either of them will be able to play the game three days earlier and get access to three armor sets from the get-go. The Ultimate Edition will also allow players to get access to a 3-Pack DLC bundle as well as to the game’s Survival Pack.

About Remnant 2

In the game, players will once again be able to dive into many worlds filled with gore, as well as with both monstrous and godlike beings either alone or as part of a squad. In true Remnant fashion, players will be able to equip and build their characters around a wide array of archetypes, each capable of bringing their own playstyles and unique abilities to the table.

You can check out the latest trailer for the game, which focuses on its co-op features below. Just remember to log in to your Youtube account in order to be able to view the content.

Those who pre-order Remant 2 on either of its available platforms will also get access to the Gunslinger Archetype.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023