Remnant 2: Zohee’s Ring Location, Stats, Effects, and Best Builds

Image: Gunfire Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Zohee’s Ring is one of the most well-hidden rings in Remnant 2 because you need to trigger a specific event that is fairly rare. Here is how to get Zohee’s Ring, its effects, and recommended builds to maximize its potential.

How to Get Zohee’s Ring in Remnant 2

Finding the Zohee’s Ring in Remnant 2 comes down to luck, as it can only be found after defeating the Corrupter boss in The Great Bole area of Yaesha. Players can get to the Great Bole Area by successfully activating the Arrest event in The Red Throne area of Yaesha.

Activating the Arrest event is as easy as selecting the correct dialogue options when speaking to The Eternal Emperess in The Red Throne. Select the following dialogue options to start the Arrest event:

I’m looking for my friend, Clementine. Have you seen her? You know Ford? Not interested.

After selecting those dialogue options, the guards will attack you. Don’t fight back, and instead allow the guards to defeat you. Once you wake up, you will be in a jail cell, and the Arrest event will officially start. Speak to the Queen’s Assistant, who is standing outside your jail cell, and she will eventually let you out. Continue forward until you reach a door leading to The Great Bole and the Corrupter boss fight.

After defeating the Corrupter, head back to the Red Throne area of Yaesha and speak to the Queen’s Assistant. After exhausting her dialogue, she will reward you with Zohee’s Ring.

Considering the game is procedurally generated, there is a chance that you won’t roll The Red Throne area. If you don’t reach The Red Throne, then go ahead and reroll Yaesha in adventure mode and hope that it spawns in the next go.

Related: 3 Best Sniper Rifle Builds in Remnant 2

Zohee’s Ring Effect and Stats in Remnant 2

Zohee’s Ring is an excellent choice for players looking to create their build around the weapon mod of their gun. Zohee’s Ring increases mod duration by 15%. In other words, this Ring will allow you to use the weapon mod for longer, leading to higher damage output, defense, etc, depending on the mod you are using.

Best Zohee’s Ring Builds in Remnant 2

Considering the Zohee’s Ring is focused on increasing the mod duration, you must pair the Ring with a weapon with a strong mod. While you can add weapon mods to your preferred weapons, it’s best to choose a gun that has a weapon mod already built in, as these are the strongest guns in the game. I recommend two weapons to pair Zohee’s Ring with: Nightfall and Cube Gun.

The Nightfall Long Gun is one of the best guns in the game due to the Dreadwalker mod that it comes equipped with. Dreadwalker takes the player into the Nightmare Realm, which causes the Nightfall to have unlimited ammo, a 25% increase in fire rate, and a 10% Lifesteal. Adding Zohee’s Ring to your build with the Nightfall will allow you to stay in the Nightmare Realm for longer and reap all of these benefits for longer, allowing you to gun down a whole group of enemies with ease.

As for the Cube Gun’s built-in weapon mod, it creates a shield protecting you from all projectiles for 15 seconds. Adding the Zohee’s Ring will increase that time frame and keep the shield active for extended periods, protecting you from even more projectiles. This can significantly increase your defense and help you get out of challenging battles where hordes of enemies swarm you.

Keep in mind that Zohee’s Ring applies to all your weapons equipped, meaning you can have Nightfall as the primary gun and the Cube Gun as the secondary. This can truly make for an unstoppable build.

- This article was updated on January 1st, 2024