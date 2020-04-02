Jill Valentine isn’t stuck with just piddly pistols in Resident Evil 3, and eventually she’ll grab a grenade launcher that uses unique grenade ammo. There are four types of grenade ammo she can use, and you can craft three of them yourself.

Use looted explosives to craft grenade ammo in Resident Evil 3

Much like regular ballistic ammo you can craft a variety of grenades for use in the grenade launcher. There are four varieties you can use, and three of them can be crafted (Mine rounds have to be scavenged, and are best saved for critical encounters).

Explosive rounds are the generic grenade ammo, and they do exactly what they say on the tin. Flame rounds will engulf the area around where they detonated in flames (useful against Hunter Gammas and mobs of zombies), and Acid rounds will act much the same, but with acid instead of fire (great for staggering the Nemesis in Resident Evil 3).

Explosives can be found much like gunpowder, and come in either Explosive A or Explosive B flavors. They can be combined to make one of the three above grenade ammo:

Explosive A x2 – Explosive Rounds

Explosive A + Explosive B – Flame Rounds

Explosive B x2 – Acid Rounds

To combine them they need to first be in your inventory (you cannot combine items that are sitting in your item box). Once in hand select the first material, then go to “Combine.” Only items that can be combined with each other will be highlighted, so it’ll be easy to pinpoint the other materials in your inventory. PC players can also drag and drop materials to combine them.

Much like gunpowder these materials will take up much needed inventory space in Resident Evil 3, and you don’t want to go wasting them just to clear room. Bank these in your item box and combine them when needed to ensure you always have the right grenade ammo for the situation at hand, otherwise you may find yourself with an over-abundance of the wrong rounds.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020