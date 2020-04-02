Welcome greenhorn. After the Arklay Incident we here in the Raccoon City S.T.A.R.S. have been keeping a close eye on the Umbrella Corporation, and we feel you’ll need more than basic training to survive their bioweapons. In this field manual you’ll find every walkthrough and guide needed to overcome whatever may happen here in scenic Raccoon City.
Listed below are a variety of tips, tricks, and tactics needed to best the horrors stalking the streets of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 3. Missing a weapon attachment? We’ll help you find it. Need more inventory space? We have your back. All the articles below are organized for your convenience, so you should find what you need to survive this living nightmare with ease. Welcome to Resident Evil 3: your Nemesis awaits.
General Guides
How to Dodge and Perfect Dodge
How to Kill Zombies Permanently
How to Get Weapon Attachments
How to Beat Nemesis (Every Boss Battle)
Key Item Guides
Hip Pouch Locations – How to Expand your Inventory (Spoilers)
How to Put the Fire Out, Where to Find the Fire Hose
Where to Find the Bolt Cutters
Where to Get the Lock Pick and How to Open Locked Doors
Where and How to Get the Shotgun
How to Get Semi-Auto Barrel for the Shotgun
How to Get Extended Magazine for the Handgun
How to Get Moderator for the Handgun
Where to Find the Locker Room Key
Where to Find the Battery Pack and How to Use it
Where to Find and How to Get the Hospital ID Card
Where to Find the Tape and What to do with the Tape Player
Where to Find and How to Get the Magnum
How to Make the Vaccine
Puzzles and Codes
Bobblehead Locations, Where are the Bobbleheads
All Safe Codes and Locker Combinations
Drugstore Owner Safe Code
Subway Route Solution
How to Get Jewels, How to Solve Jewel Puzzle
West Office Safe Code
RPD Third Floor Locker Combination
RPD Locker Room Locker Combination
Nurse’s Station Safe Code
How to Get into the Hospital Courtyard
Hunt for the Fuses Walkthrough
Post-Game
Records List: What are Records
How to Access the Shop, What is In the Shop
How to Earn S-Rank, What Are S-Rank Requirements
How to Unlock Nightmare Mode, What is Nightmare Mode
How to Unlock Inferno Mode, What is Inferno Mode
How to Unlock Jill S.T.A.R.S. Costume, How to Change Costumes
How to Unlock Infinite MUP Handgun
How to Unlock Hot Dogger Knife
How to Unlock Samurai Edge Pistol
How to Unlock Infinite CQBR Assault Rifle
How to Unlock Infinite Rocket Launcher
April 2nd, 2020