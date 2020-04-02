Welcome greenhorn. After the Arklay Incident we here in the Raccoon City S.T.A.R.S. have been keeping a close eye on the Umbrella Corporation, and we feel you’ll need more than basic training to survive their bioweapons. In this field manual you’ll find every walkthrough and guide needed to overcome whatever may happen here in scenic Raccoon City.

Listed below are a variety of tips, tricks, and tactics needed to best the horrors stalking the streets of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 3. Missing a weapon attachment? We’ll help you find it. Need more inventory space? We have your back. All the articles below are organized for your convenience, so you should find what you need to survive this living nightmare with ease. Welcome to Resident Evil 3: your Nemesis awaits.

General Guides

How to Save

How to Heal

How to Combine Herbs

How to Craft Ammo

How to Craft Grenade Ammo

How to Dodge and Perfect Dodge

How to Kill Zombies Permanently

How to Get Weapon Attachments

How to Beat Nemesis (Every Boss Battle)

Key Item Guides

Hip Pouch Locations – How to Expand your Inventory (Spoilers)

How to Put the Fire Out, Where to Find the Fire Hose

Where to Find the Bolt Cutters

Where to Get the Lock Pick and How to Open Locked Doors

Where and How to Get the Shotgun

How to Get Semi-Auto Barrel for the Shotgun

How to Get Extended Magazine for the Handgun

How to Get Moderator for the Handgun

Where to Find the Locker Room Key

Where to Find the Battery Pack and How to Use it

Where to Find and How to Get the Hospital ID Card

Where to Find the Tape and What to do with the Tape Player

Where to Find and How to Get the Magnum

How to Make the Vaccine

Puzzles and Codes

Bobblehead Locations, Where are the Bobbleheads

All Safe Codes and Locker Combinations

Drugstore Owner Safe Code

Subway Route Solution

How to Get Jewels, How to Solve Jewel Puzzle

West Office Safe Code

RPD Third Floor Locker Combination

RPD Locker Room Locker Combination

Nurse’s Station Safe Code

How to Get into the Hospital Courtyard

Hunt for the Fuses Walkthrough

Post-Game

Records List: What are Records

How to Access the Shop, What is In the Shop

How to Earn S-Rank, What Are S-Rank Requirements

How to Unlock Nightmare Mode, What is Nightmare Mode

How to Unlock Inferno Mode, What is Inferno Mode

How to Unlock Jill S.T.A.R.S. Costume, How to Change Costumes

How to Unlock Infinite MUP Handgun

How to Unlock Hot Dogger Knife

How to Unlock Samurai Edge Pistol

How to Unlock RAI-DEN

How to Unlock Infinite CQBR Assault Rifle

How to Unlock Infinite Rocket Launcher

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020