Resident Evil 3 keeps with series’ tradition and offers a host of unlockable items for use in subsequent playthroughs via a Shop. The Shop features alternate costumes, stat-boosting coins, and even new weapons.

The Shop is unlocked after completing Resident Evil 3.

No matter what difficulty you beat the game on your first time through you will earn access to the Shop. This little bazaar of gameplay altering items can be reached via the Bonuses menu from the start screen, and within it are some truly helpful tools.

Items in the shop are purchased with points earned from completing Records challenges. Beating the game means you’ll have a handful to spend, but the most powerful items are locked behind exorbitant prices only the most difficult of challenges can cover. You can check the Records screen at any time from the same Bonuses menu.

Here is a complete list of what is in the Shop and their costs. Anything with a “x2” indicates that two of that item is for sale separately, and the price listed is for one.

[Costume] Jill – S.T.A.R.S. Gear: 2000P

[Item] Recovery Coin x2: 4000P

[Item] Iron Defense Coin x2: 4000P

[Item] Assault Coin x2: 4000P

[Item] Crafting Companion: 4000P

[Item] S.T.A.R.S. Field Combat Manual: 6400P

[Item] Lock Pick: 2800P

[Item] Bolt Cutters: 2800P

[Item] Hip Pouch x2: 4800

[Weapon] HOT DOGGER: 7200P

[Weapon] Samurai Edge 5600P

[Weapon] RAI-DEN: 12000P

[Weapon] Infinite MUP Handgun: 8000P

[Weapon] Infinite CQBR Assault Rifle: 28400P

[Weapon] Infinite Rocket Launcher: 62400P

