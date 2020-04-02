There are over thirty-two traditional achievements in Resident Evil 3, but Records press well beyond that. Records are in-game challenges (including the achievements), and there are fifty-eight total for players to complete. So, what are Records, and what do they reward?

Records award Shop currency, concept art, models and more.

Records are a set of challenges that will dole out Shop currency when completed. Concept art, character and enemy models, and additional difficulty modes can be unlocked by completing Records as well, and you can see a full list of them once you have finished the campaign once on any difficulty.

I’ve compiled a full list of all the Records below, and I’ve left out the rewards for brevity’s sake and to keep some things a surprise. There will still be some minor spoilers in the list, so if you wanna go in blind I’d advise beating the story at least once.

So Long, RC Complete all challenges.

First Escape Escape from Jill’s apartment building.

Somebody to Lean On Escape from uptown Raccoon City.

Nemesis Down? Defeat Nemesis on the Rooftop.

Escape from the City Make it out of downtown Raccoon City.

The Carlos Express Leave R.P.D.

I Don’t Feel So Good Leave the clock tower plaza.

I Need a Hero Withstand the zombie siege.

The Pursuer Follow Nicholai deeper underground.

Nemesis Down!? Defeat Stage 2 Nemesis

Nemesis Down!!! Defeat Stage 3 Nemesis

Basic Chemistry Craft an item.

Gunsmith Improve a weapon.

Get Organized Expand your inventory.

Master of Sidestepping Execute a perfect dodge.

The Carlos Takedown Successfully execute Carlos’s punch ability.

Hello, Charlie! Destroy a Charlie Doll.

Trusty Sidearm Defeat 80 enemies with a handgun.

Gunslinger Defeat 200 enemies with a handgun.

Close-Range Companion Defeat 100 enemies with a shotgun.

Point-Blank Professional Defeat 130 enemies with a shotgun.

Make Some Noise Defeat 80 enemies with a grenade launcher.

Grenadier Defeat 120 enemies with a grenade launcher.

Do You Feel Lucky? Defeat 20 enemies with a MAG.

Well? Do Ya? Defeat 80 enemies with a MAG.

Suppressing Fire! Defeat 200 enemies with an assault rifle.

Spitting Lead Defeat 400 enemies with an assault rifle.

Necessary Violence Defeat 400 enemies.

Making a Dent Defeat 800 enemies.

Thinning the Horde Defeat 1100 enemies.

Zombie Exterminator Defeat 1400 enemies.

The One Zombies Fear Defeat 2000 enemies.

Two For One Deal Defeat two enemies with a single shot.

Hats Off! Knock the hats off of 28 zombies.

Nemesis Down Cause Nemesis to relinquish an item.

Fuggedaboutim! Exhaust all conversations with Dario.

An Unfortunate End Defeat zombie Brad.

Power Stones Place all jewels in the clock tower monument.

Electric Slide Gather all the fuses in the warehouse within 5 minutes.

Kendo’s Armory Collect all weapons in the campaign.

Kendo’s Protege Collect all weapon parts.

Bookworm Read all story files.

Goodbye, Charlie! Destroy all Charlie dolls.

RE: Master of Unlocking Unlock all safes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks.

Escapee Complete the game on “Assisted” or higher.

Survivor Complete the game on “Standard” or higher.

Veteran Complete the game on “Hardcore” or higher.

Conqueror Complete the game on “Nightmare” or higher.

Dominator Complete the game on “Inferno”.

R.P.D. Material Complete the game with an S rank on “Standard” or higher.

U.B.C.S. Material Complete the game with an S rank on “Hardcore” or higher.

S.T.A.R.S. Material Complete the game with an S rank on “Nightmare” or higher.

Jill Valentine Complete the game with an S rank on “Inferno”.

Amazing Work! Complete the game with an A rank or higher.

Sensational Work! Complete the game with an S rank.

Minimalist Complete the game without opening the item box.

I Might Need These Later! Complete the game using 1 or fewer recovery items.

Sprinter Complete the game in under 2 hours of play time.



- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020