If you’re feeling a touch nostalgic in Resident Evil 3 you can equip Jill with her classic S.T.A.R.S. costume from the first Resident Evil. You’ll need to complete the game at least once to grab it, but you’ll have the points needed the moment you do.

Jill’s S.T.A.R.S. costume in unlocked in the Shop for 2000 points.

The Shop becomes available after completing Resident Evil 3 at least once on any difficulty. Once you have unlocked it you can venture within and purchase Jill’s S.T.A.R.S. costume for a piddly 2000 points. You will have the points needed after a single playthough, period. That said, if you decide to come back to it later there is an easy way to bolster your point reserves.

Start an Assisted mod run, and plow through the No Item Box, No Healing, and S-Rank Records challenges. Now that you know the lay of the land these will be absurdly easy to accomplish, and you’ll likely knock out a few of the kill count Records while you’re at it. You should finish that run with well over 30,000 points, leaving you enough for the S.T.A.R.S. costume and more.

You can change Jill’s costume one of two ways: from the main menu under Bonuses, or from the pause menu in-game under Costumes. Just select Jill, then the costume you want her to wear, and she’ll immediately swap.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020