If you want to demolish the larger monsters in Resident Evil 3 you will be well served by the RAI-DEN energy weapon found in the post-game shop. It possess incredible stopping power, but the limited ammo holds this beast back.

The RAI-DEN is unlocked for 12,000 points in the Shop.

Once you have completed Resident Evil 3 once you will gain access to the Shop, and within it lies the RAI-DEN energy weapon. At 12,000 points it doesn’t come cheap, but you should be close after your first playthrough. If you wanna unlock it ASAP I’d advise starting an Assisted run. You can easily farm the kill count Record challenges there, and can sleepwalk the No Item Box, No Healing, and S-Rank Records in under two hours.

These Records will net you well over 30,000 points, which will leave you with more than enough for the RAI-DEN. There are a couple of caveats to consider, however. The RAI-DEN is only effective when targeting enemy weakpoints, and takes a moment to fire. That means you’ll want to save this Umbrella weapon for larger enemies and boss battles – using it on zombies is a waste.

Personally, I’d opt for the Infinite CQBR Assault Rifle instead: paired with the two Assault Coins it will massacre everything that stands in your way, weakpoints be damned. Then again, to each their own: the RAI-DEN is still an excellent weapon, but its uses are limited.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020