The post-game Shop in Resident Evil 3 is stuffed with an assortment of goodies, such as the combustible Hot Dogger knife. This beauty will set the undead aflame, and requires only a modest sum of points to unlock.

The Hot Dogger is unlocked in the shop for 7200 points.

Points in Resident Evil 3 are earned from completing Records challenges, and after your first run of the game you should be sitting on roughly eight-thousand. If you need more then go to the Records menu and review what challenges you have left. The easiest ones to farm are the kill challenges for various weapons, and those earned from completing the game at higher difficulties.

Once you have the required points just select the Hot Dogger from the Shop menu, and then confirm you wish to purchase it. All items unlocked from the shop will be located within the item box, so once you reach the first safe room you can pull out this red-hot blade of death and equip it.

It can be returned at any point to the item box, if you so desire, and you can place the stock knife in the item box to clear space for the Hot Dogger in Resident Evil 3. Frankly, it’s worth swapping with the standard knife: the Hot Dogger doesn’t break, lights zombies on fire (and therefore keeps them dead), and is less liable to get you killed if you run low on ammo.

