Resident Evil 3 – All Safe Codes and Locker Combinations

In typical Resident Evil fashion, Resident Evil 3 remake features tons of locked safes and lockers that require specific codes and combinations to enter. These solutions can be found without much effort by exploring the game’s many environments and reading documents, but sometimes, you just want to get what’s inside without putting in too much work. The rewards locked away in these containers range from helpful caches of ammunition to immensely useful hip pouches, so you won’t want to skip any one of them. Resident Evil 3 is considerably shorter than Resident Evil 2, so there aren’t as many codes and combinations to come by, but we’ve still gathered them all here in one spot for your convenience. This is every safe code and locker combination in Resident Evil 3 remake.

All Safe Codes and Locker Combinations in Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 doesn’t feature as many puzzles as its predecessor, so the number of safes and lockers have been reduced as a result. Many lockers and other containers are also now unlockable with the lockpick item, reducing the number of containers that require a combination or code to open. Still, if we missed any lockers or safes, let us know and we’ll update this article accordingly.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020