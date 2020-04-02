Resident Evil 3 – RPD Third Floor Locker Combination

Resident Evil 3 features a return to the Raccoon City Police Department, the primary setting of Resident Evil 2, which contains many of the same rooms and lockers as it did in the last game. While the entire RPD building isn’t available to explore, the few rooms you do get to roam through have tons of items and secrets to discover. Just like in the last game, there’s a locker on the third floor of the RPD in Resident Evil 3 that requires a combination to open. If you’ve played Resident Evil 2, this combination is exactly the same as it was in that game, but if you haven’t you can find the combination by exploring the RPD building. This is how to open the third-floor RPD locker in Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil 3 Third-Floor RPD Locker Combination

Just like in Resident Evil 2, this locker requires a three-letter combination to open. You can explore the RPD building looking for the combination if you’d like, but if you want to open the locker immediately, then the combination is DCM. Inside, you’ll find some Assault Rifle ammo, which isn’t a super rare reward, but it’s still helpful considering the number of zombies in the building.

The third-floor locker isn’t the only locker in the RPD building to unlock. There’s another on the second floor in the Locker Room that contains a flash grenade, and there’s a safe in the West Office with a hip pouch for Carlos inside.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020