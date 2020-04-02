What better way to deal with the undead in Resident Evil 3 than with a rocket launcher that has an unlimited supply of rockets? Well, if that sounds appealing to you then the Infinite Rocket Launcher found in the post-game store is exactly what you need!

The Infinite Rocket Launcher is unlocked with 62,400 points in the Shop.

Such a powerful weapon comes at a cost: the Infinite Rocket Launcher will set you back an eye-watering 62,400 points in the Shop. To reach such an absurd amount you need to beat every top end Records challenge in Resident Evil 3. That means those looking to get this beauty as early as possible will need to avoid obtaining anything else from the shop, but that means those harder challenges will be a real grind.

Personally, I’d advise players to pick up the stat-boosting coins and Infinite CQBR Assault Rifle first, then focus-fire the Records challenges. That rifle with the damage boosting coins alone can level every enemy in Resident Evil 3, and the unlimited ammo makes it easier to speed-run the challenges.

Hell, you can even press into the obscenely difficult Nightmare and Inferno modes with minimal fuss and earn a healthy helping of points simply by beating the game in those two modes. The Infinite Rocket Launcher is intended to be a victory-lap weapon, so don’t stress the time it takes to earn it.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020