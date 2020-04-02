Ammo can take up precious inventory space in Resident Evil 3, so the Infinite MUP Handgun more than proves its worth as your go-to armament of choice. You need to beat the game at least once to earn access to it, but its well worth the work.

The Infinite MUP Handgun is unlocked for 8000 points in the Shop.

The Infinite MUP Handgun is available in the post-game shop for a modest eight-thousand points, which you should have after your first run through Resident Evil 3. If you are shy the requisite amount you can easily earn points by starting an Assisted run and farming the kill count Records. Beating the game at a higher difficulty will also net you a healthy helping of points, but I’d advise reviewing the Records challenges and finding the ones that best suite you.

The Infinite MUP doesn’t pack the best punch, but you’ll never fret over handgun ammo with it in hand. Once you have purchased it from the Shop you can find it within the Item Box, and can grab it at any time. It’s best to place your stock pistol in the item box to clear up space, and any handgun ammo you may have.

Bear in mind that the Infinite MUP Handgun cannot equip weapon mods, so what you see is what you get. Regardless, the infinite ammo means you can keep your inventory space clear for the more powerful shotgun ammo and grenade-launcher rounds. Use the pistol to clean up regular zombies, and save the powerhouses for the bigger threats.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020