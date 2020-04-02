Resident Evil 3 is a brutal game, and whether you were bitten by a zombie or sucker-punched by the Nemesis you’ll need to heal to stay alive. Healing will always be on your mind, and knowing what to grab and how to use it will save your life.

Heal from your inventory using either a first-aid spray or herbs

In Resident Evil 3 you don’t heal in the middle of the action. If you need to do so you have to pull up your inventory. This will pause the world around you (unless you are playing Resident Evil Resistance), so you don’t need to worry about the Nemesis finishing you off as you bolster your health.

The inventory tab also displays your health via a heart-beat sensor in the bottom-left corner of the HUB. Green is healthy, yellow means you are in trouble, and red indicates you’re knocking on Death’s door. Jill will also alter her walking animation to indicate which state she is in, so if she is clutching her side in pain and limping it’s time to heal.

Healing can be done with one of two items: a first-aid spray or herb mixture. First-aid sprays are rarer than herbs, but they only take up a single inventory slot, heal you to max health, and don’t need to be crafted.

Herbs on the other hand are more common, but need to be mixed to be of any longstanding value. I have a full combination guide you should use for reference, but the basic breakdown is this: mix green herbs with other green herbs or a red herb to get the most out of them. The problem with herbs is the amount of inventory space they take up, so you should be combining herbs as required and storing extras in your item box to free-up your inventory for key items, weapons and ammo.

