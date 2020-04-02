In Resident Evil 3 the stock pistol doesn’t have the greatest damage, but Jill’s Samurai Edge handgun packs a thunderous punch. The weapon is unlocked via the post-game shop, and can easily be obtained after your first playthrough.

The Samurai Edge is unlocked from the Shop for 5600 points.

The Samurai Edge is the easiest weapon to unlock in the shop, coming in as the cheapest option available. A single playthrough should net you the required amount, but if you are just shy then I’d advise completing an Assisted mode speed-run. Earn that S-Rank and you’ll complete two Records challenges that will put you well over the 5600 points required.

There are a couple things to keep in mind about the Samurai Edge. The handgun cannot equip any weapon mods, but it does steady faster than the other handguns (including the Infinite MUP Handgun). It’s a powerful pistol, but it will still require handgun ammo to use, so you still need to be mindful of your inventory space and ammo.

Also, all items purchased from the Shop are accessed via the item boxes found throughout Resident Evil 3, so if you are looking to complete the No Item Box Record the Samurai Edge will be of no use to you. Other than those limitations it’s a great weapon for players who want to complete the game at harder difficulties, but keep the challenge largely intact.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020