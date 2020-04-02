Resident Evil 3 Remake is a terrifying return to Raccoon City, following up last year’s harrowing remake of the all-time survival horror classic Resident Evil 2. Placing players in the shoes of Jill Valentine, Resident Evil 3 is similar to its predecessor at its core, but with a much stronger focus on action this time around. In typical Resident Evil fashion, Resident Evil 3 is designed with replayability in mind, filled with tons of unlockables and secrets that will keep any trophy hunter busy for hours. The game is relatively short, but that doesn’t matter if you plan on doing everything the game has to offer and earning that sweet Platinum trophy. This is the full Resident Evil 3 trophy list.

Resident Evil 3 Trophy List

So Long, RC (Platinum) – Obtain all trophies.

– Obtain all trophies. First Escape (Bronze) – Escape from Jill’s apartment building.

– Escape from Jill’s apartment building. Somebody to Lean On (Bronze) – Escape from uptown Raccoon City.

– Escape from uptown Raccoon City. Escape from the City (Bronze) – Make it out of downtown Raccoon City.

– Make it out of downtown Raccoon City. I Don’t Feel So Good (Bronze) – Leave the clock tower plaza.

– Leave the clock tower plaza. Dominator (Gold) – Complete the game on “Inferno”.

– Complete the game on “Inferno”. Basic Chemistry (Bronze) – Craft an item.

– Craft an item. Gunsmith (Bronze) – Improve a weapon.

– Improve a weapon. Get Organized (Bronze) – Expand your inventory.

– Expand your inventory. Nemesis Down (Silver) – Cause Nemesis to relinquish an item.

– Cause Nemesis to relinquish an item. Nemesis Down? (Bronze) – Defeat Nemesis on the rooftop.

– Defeat Nemesis on the rooftop. Power Stones (Silver) – Place all jewels in the clock tower monument.

– Place all jewels in the clock tower monument. The Carlos Express (Bronze) – Leave R.P.D.

– Leave R.P.D. An Unfortunate End (Bronze) – Defeat zombie Brad.

– Defeat zombie Brad. Jill Valentine (Gold) – Complete the game with S rank on “Inferno”.

– Complete the game with S rank on “Inferno”. I Need a Hero (Bronze) – Withstand the zombie siege.

– Withstand the zombie siege. The Pursuer (Bronze) – Follow Nicholai deeper underground.

– Follow Nicholai deeper underground. Electric Slide (Silver) – Gather all the fuses in the warehouse within 5 minutes.

– Gather all the fuses in the warehouse within 5 minutes. Nemesis Down!? (Bronze) – Defeat Stage 2 Nemesis.

– Defeat Stage 2 Nemesis. Nemesis Down!!! (Bronze) – Defeat Stage 3 Nemesis.

– Defeat Stage 3 Nemesis. Hello, Charlie! (Bronze) – Destroy a Charlie doll.

– Destroy a Charlie doll. Two For One Deal (Silver) – Defeat two enemies with a single shot.

– Defeat two enemies with a single shot. Bookworm (Silver) – Read all story files.

– Read all story files. Goodbye, Charlie! (Silver) – Destroy all Charlie dolls.

– Destroy all Charlie dolls. Kendo’s Armory (Bronze) – Collect all weapons in the campaign.

– Collect all weapons in the campaign. RE: Master of Unlocking (Silver) – Unlock all safes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks

– Unlock all safes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks Survivor (Silver) – Complete the game on “Standard” or higher.

– Complete the game on “Standard” or higher. Veteran (Silver) – Complete the game on “Hardcore” or higher.

– Complete the game on “Hardcore” or higher. Conqueror (Silver) – Complete the game on “Nightmare” or higher.

– Complete the game on “Nightmare” or higher. Sensational Work! (Gold) – Complete the game with an S rank.

– Complete the game with an S rank. Minimalist (Silver) – Complete the game without opening the item box.

– Complete the game without opening the item box. I Might Need These Later! (Silver) – Complete the game using 1 or fewer recovery items.

– Complete the game using 1 or fewer recovery items. Sprinter (Gold) – Complete the game in under 2 hours of playtime.

