Resident Evil 3 Parasites – How to Get Rid of Parasite Status

Early on in Resident Evil 3, you’ll encounter giant insect-like creatures called Drain Deimos that can infect you with parasites. These parasites need to be treated with a special item, but thankfully, it’s not too hard to come by. The parasitic infection can kill you if left untreated, but there are enough healing items laying around to prevent that from happening. This is how to get rid of parasites in Resident Evil 3.

How to Get Rid of Parasites in Resident Evil 3

Parasites are encountered very early in Resident Evil 3, just after you find the lockpick that allows you to open yellow padlocks. There’s a note found nearby that mentions green herbs are the cure for parasites. Consuming a green herb will cure Jill of parasites, and thankfully, there are many strewn about the environment that you’re about to explore. Mixed herbs will still heal you, but they won’t cure parasites, so keep that in mind if you’re planning on combining any herbs you come across. There are a few green herbs right next to the note detailing the cure, and there are some tucked away in the power substation in case you get infected once again while trying to restore power.

There are a lot of Drain Deimos inside the substation, so you should stay vigilant as you attempt to restore power inside. They can crawl on the walls and ceiling, so be mindful of your surroundings. Because they’ve taken up residence inside the substation, certain paths are obstructed, so you’ll need to take a few detours to accomplish your goal. Thankfully, once you finish your mission and leave the power substation, you won’t have to deal with Drain Deimos or parasites for the rest of the game.