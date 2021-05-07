How do you save in Resident Evil Village? There are a lot of things out there trying to kill you, so it’s a smart idea to save your progress every now and then so you don’t have to go back too far when you die. Resident Evil Village uses a series staple as its save system, so longtime fans will already know exactly what to do. Still, there are some things we can clear up regarding the game’s save mechanics like autosave and checkpoints. Here’s how to save in Resident Evil Village.

How to Save in Resident Evil Village

You can save your progress at typewriters. Typewriters can be found in safe rooms and provide a brief moment of respite from all the action. Unlike earlier Resident Evil titles, you don’t need an Ink Ribbon or any special items to save your game. Typewriters have unlimited uses and can be used as often as you like. They’re typically located in the same places where you can find the Duke, so you can stock up on items and resources after you save your game.

Resident Evil Village also features an autosave, but it’s much more limited than other games. The game will automatically save your progress when you see a circular icon at the top left corner of the screen. It does so at boss fights and other difficult encounters, which is nice so you don’t have to trek all the way back to a boss battle if you die or have to quit the game for some reason. Still, you shouldn’t rely on this functionality to save your progress. Typewriters are still the primary method of saving, and you should use them whenever you come across one.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.