Resident Evil Village: How to Get Items From Wells

There are several wells scattered throughout the village in Resident Evil Village, but you need a special item called the Well Wheel before you can use them. If you try to interact with a well at the beginning of the game before you have the right object, the game will simply say “This needs some kind of other item.” Thankfully, it’s very easy to find the Well Wheel and you obtain it pretty early in the main story, giving you the opportunity to scrounge up some useful items when backtracking through the village. Here’s how to get the Well Wheel and retrieve items from wells in Resident Evil Village.

How to Use Wells in Resident Evil Village

To use wells in Resident Evil Village, you need an item called the Well Wheel. This item is obtained after completing the Castle Dimitrescu section of the game and returning to the village area. There is a locked gate to the south of the Maiden of War on the map. Using the Iron Insignia Key, open the gate and proceed into the building on the right. There will be a crate inside with some Lei, but more importantly, the Well Wheel will be sitting on a barrel near a window.

Once you obtain the Well Wheel, you can return to any well in the village and use it to pull up a bucket containing an item. It has unlimited uses, so you don’t have to worry about it breaking. There will be more wells in future sections of the village, but don’t forget to backtrack to the first parts of the village you explored in the game’s opening hour. Odds are you passed a few of them when you first started the game, and there’s no reason to leave potential ammo and other items on the table in a game like Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.