Reverse 1999 Between Dusts and Stars Guide | How to Complete All Stages and Get All Rewards

The Between Dusts and Stars mode tasks Reverse 1999 players with accompanying Kaalaa Baunaa on a series of incidents which set a world-changing event into motion.

To help you get all of the rewards part of the event as fast as possible, here’s how to complete all stages part of Between Dusts and Stars in Reverse 1999.

Between Dusts and Stars Stage 1 Guide

You can complete the first stage part of Between Dusts and Stars by heading up four times, left three times, right five times, down three times, and then up six times. You can check out the full path in the image below.

Like all of the other stages part of the mode, your dialogue choices during The Procrastination Syndrome will not change the outcome of the story in any way, so just go with what you feel would be more in character for Kaalaa to either say or do.

Between Dusts and Stars Stage 2 Guide

You can complete the Twinkling Stars stage with 1-Star by first heading down once, left two times, down twice, and then right thrice. Doing so will take you to the Research Papers.

After interacting with the papers and watching the cutscene, you can complete the stage by heading down thrice, and then left, up, and left again —which will take you to the Computer— before heading right twice, down, and then right to reach the exit.

Reverse 1999 Between Dusts and Stars Stage 3 Guide

You can complete the Confrontation stage part of Between Dusts and Stars in Reverse 1999 by first reaching the professor located close to the middle of the stage. You can do that by heading left three times, up thrice, and then left.

After talking to him, you will be able to reach the second professor by heading left three times and then up twice.

You will be able to reach the third professor by heading right five times, down twice, and then right two more times. Once you talk to him, you will be able to reach the Exit with 13 Focus left by heading up two times, left three times, and then up once more.

Between Dusts and Stars Stage 4 Guide

You can complete The Art of Defense stage by first heading left four times and then down twice. Doing so will take you to Professor Jardin.

Now that you interacted with the first professor, we will now focus on reaching Professor Chatterjee. He will be located on the far left of the map and can be reached by heading left thrice, down twice, and right three times before heading down three times, left four times, and then up.

After talking with Chatterjee, you will be able to reach the final professor by going up four times, left thrice, down three times, right four times, and then down two more times before moving twice to the left.

After completing all of the steps above, you can reach the Exit and clear the stage with 18 Focus remaining by heading left twice, up seven times, and then right four times.

Between Dusts and Stars Stage 5 Guide

You can complete the Either This or That stage by first heading up four times and then going left twice. Doing so will take you to the stack of books located in the stage’s leftmost area.

Now, just move three times to the right and once to the left before moving right twice, down three times, and right once to complete the stage.

Reverse 1999 Between Dusts and Stars Stage 6 Guide

You can complete the sixth stage by first heading up, left four times, and then right twice. Doing so will allow you to clear a path to the first telescope, which can then be reached by heading left three times and then down.

After interacting with the first telescope, our goal will be to reach the one on the right side of your screen. To do that, simply follow the path showcased in the image below.

You can reach the final telescope by heading left twice and down two times before heading left three times, up twice, and then left twice. After reaching the item, you will be able to clear the stage by heading down two times and then right twice.

Between Dusts and Stars Stage 7 Guide

You can complete the seventh stage by first interacting with the book on your right. You can reach the book by going down twice, right twice, up once, and right two times.

After interacting with the book, two sets of scattered pages will appear on the map. You can reach the first set by heading down, left, and then down twice.

The second set of loose pages can be reached by heading left, up, left two times, and then down. After you reach the final set of pages, the exit will appear on the square on your left.

Reverse 1999 Between Dusts and Stars Stage 8 Guide

I managed to complete the final stage of Between Dusts and Stars in Reverse 1999 with 15 moves remaining by first heading up once, right five times, down four times, and then right twice. Doing so wil take you to the mode’s boss.

After defeating the boss, you can complete the stage by heading up to interact with the portal before following the path below.

If you prefer to follow written instructions or if the image failed to load for you in any way, you can follow the path showcased in the image above by going left twice, up, right, up, left, down, left five times, down three times, right thrice, down, up, right, left, down twice, right twice, up, and then right three times.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2024