Best Reverse 1999 Kaalaa Baunaa Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Thanks to her ability to deal massive amounts of damage while also keeping herself constantly buffed, Kaalaa Baunaa earns her spot as one of the best overall DPSs in Reverse 1999.

But like Centurion, Melania, and Jessica, knowing how to build Kaalaa Baunaa is a must if you plan on awakening her full potential. Here’s the best Kaalaa Baunaa build in Reverse: 1999, as well as a few team compositions sure to make her shine the brightest.

The Best Psychubes for Kaalaa Baunaa in Reverse 1999

As her set revolves around the constant use of Singular Perfection (her Ultimate), the best Psychubes for Kaalaa Baunaa in Reverse: 1999 are the 6-Star event-exclusives Luxurious Leisure and The Carat of the Heart.

At level 60, Luxurious Leisure will offer her a 16% increase in Ultimate Might and increase the damage of the attack by 5% (at Amplification level 1) after each usage (up to 3 stacks). The Carat of the Heart will offer her a 16% increase in Critical Hit once at level 60 and buff her Ultimate DMG by 8%/12% if she has gained 3/4 Moxie during the turn the attack was used (at Amplification level 1).

If neither of the Psychubes above is an option for you, my main pick would be either Thunderous Applause (when on a team featuring Tooth Fairy) or Brave New Day.

The Best 5-Star Psychubes for Kaalaa Baunaa

The best 5-star Psychube for Kaalaa Baunaa is The Footloose. The Psychube is my main pick as it will increase her Ultimate Might by 16% (at level 60) and allow her to deal 8% more damage to targets with 50%+ HP (at Amplification level 1).

If you want to mix things up and go for a less situational buff, Her Bright Future will be my main pick. When equipped, Her Bright Future will increase Kaalaa Baunaa’s overall DMG by 10% (at level 60) and boost the Ritual Might of any attack she performs while under any kind of buff by another 10% (Amplification level 1).

Reverse: 1999 Best Kaalaa Baunna Team Composition

The best Kaalaa Baunna team composition in Reverse: 1999 has her as its main DPS, Pickles as its support/sub-DPS, and Tooth Fairy as its healer/Critical buffer. Using An-an Lee instead of Pickles can also work well if you are looking to fully focus on buffing Kaalaa Baunna. Medicine Pocket will be my main pick for those who could not get Tooth Fairy.

Although extremely expensive, this team is for me the ideal one for Kaalaa Baunna given how it will allow her to monopolize Moxie without any big drawbacks. A feat only achievable thanks to Pickles’s ability to generate Moxie for himself and Tooth Fairy’s ability to perform her role perfectly without large amounts of it.

Best Kaalaa Baunna F2P Team Composition

The best Kaalaa Baunaa F2P team composition in Reverse 1999 has her as its main DPS, La Source or Dikke as its healer, and Sonetto as its main debuffer/sub-DPS. This composition will work essentially in the same way as our BIS and will focus on using Sonetto to buff Kaalaa Baunaa, all while having in La Source or Dikke a source of both extra damage and healing.

When using any Kaalaa Baunaa team, I recommend the use of either another healer or that of a support in the fourth party member slot.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.