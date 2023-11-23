Best Reverse 1999 Pickles Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Thanks to his ability to deal massive damage through his normal multipliers and the boost provided by his Clarified Topic mechanic, as well as how he can build up moxie without a cost and offer a massive 30% DMG boost to the party after performing his Ultimate, Pickles truly earns his spot as the best boy in the Reverse 1999.

But as all experienced players know, a great support can only truly shine when paired with the right Psychube and in a favorable team composition. Here’s the best Pickles build in Reverse: 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Pickles in Reverse 1999

As the foundation of his kit lies in Thus Spoke Pickles (his Ultimate), the best Psychube for Pickles in Reverse 1999 is Luxurious Leisure.

The 6-Star Psychube is my main pick given how it will increase his Ultimate DMG through an 18% boost in Ultimate Might (at level 60). Luxurious Leisure will also allow Pickles to further enhance the overall damage of his Ultimate by 5% (Amplification level 1) after performing it (to a maximum of 3 stacks).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you decide to use Luxurious Leisure on another teammate, my main pick for Pìckles would be Brave New World. Brave New World will increase his Ultimate Might by 18% (at level 60), while also increasing the Incantation Might of any attack he performs following his Ultimate by 20% (Amplification level 1). Using his Bounded Duty can also work great given its ability to increase his survivability.

The Best 5-Star Psychube for Pickles in Reverse 1999

The best 5-Star Psychube for Pickles in Reverse: 1999 is The Footloose. The Footloose is my main pick as well as the safest bet for our favorite nihilistic dog given its 15% increase in Ultimate Might and ability to increase the damage he will deal against enemies with 50%+ HP by 8% (Amplification level 1).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse: 1999 Best Pickles Team Composition

The best Pickles team composition in Reverse: 1999 features him as its support/sub-DPS and Medicine Pocket as its healer. For the DPS spot, although Pickles can shine when paired with any kind of DPS, his non-dependency on Moxie makes him a perfect fit for Melania, while his buffing ability allows him to synergize well with those capable of applying debuffs like Centurion.

This composition will revolve around making full use of Pickles’ Clarified Topic mechanic to buff his damage and enable his Ultimate buff while having in your DPS a constant source of damage unrelated to it and on Medicine Pocket a top-tier debuffer and a guarantee that your team will stay healthy no matter your foe.

Best F2P Pickles Team Composition

The best F2P Pickes team composition in Reverse 1999 will work in the same way as our best overall and have him as its buffer/sub-DPS, either Eternity, Lilya, or Regulus as its main DPS and Dikke as its main healer. For the fourth slot in all Pickles compositions, I recommend the use of either another healer or another main DPS. Using a shielder like Tennant can also work when in a pinch.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.