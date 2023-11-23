Best Reverse 1999 Diggers Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

As a character capable of decreasing the Mental and Reality defense of enemies — while also being able to decrease their Moxie value and apply the game-changing Nightmare status — Diggers can be seen as a safe bet for all looking for an all-rounder in Reverse 1999.

But like most of the game’s cast, knowing how to build him is essential if you plan on awakening his full potential. Here’s the best Diggers build in Reverse: 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Diggers in Reverse 1999

The best Psychube for Diggers in Reverse 1999 is Luxurious Leisure. The 6-Star Psychube is my main pick for Diggers as it will enhance his Sweet Dreams for You Ultimate—which is also his main source of damage— through an 18% increase in Ultimate Might (lv 60). Luxurious Leisure will also allow him to further increase the damage of his attack by 5% per Ultimate used (at Amplification level 1).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although you won’t have trouble getting his Ultimate ready, Brave New World will be my main pick for those looking for an all-rounder buff. Brave New World will increase Diggers’ Ultimate Might by 18% (at level 60) as well as increase the Incantation Might of any attack he performs following his Ultimate by 20% (at Amplification level 1).

The Best 5-Star Psychube for Diggers

The best 5-Star Psychube for Diggers in Reverse 1999 is Yearning Desire. Yearning Desire is my main pick as it will fit Diggers to a tee by increasing his Incantation Might by 15% (at level 60), all while also allowing him to deal 8% more DMG to enemies afflicted by debuffs (at Amplification level 1).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse: 1999 Best Diggers Team Composition

As he can be seen as a great fit for teams featuring both standard and greedy main DPSs, the best team composition for Diggers in Reverse: 1999 features him as its main support, Melania as its main DPS, and either Sotheby or Medicine Pocket as it’s healers.

This build is the overall best for Diggers as his set will work like a charm when paired with Melania’s moxie-dependent playstyle. For the healer spot, both Sotheby and Medicine Pocket will shine given their ability to provide constant healing and add to the party’s damage.

Best F2P Diggers Team Composition

The best F2P Diggers team composition in Reverse 1999 will work in the same way as the one above and feature him as its focused support/debuffer, either Eternity, Lilya, or Regulus as its main DPS, and Dikke as a main healer/sub-DPS. For the fourth slot in all Diggers compositions, I recommend the use of either another support or that of a second main DPS.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.