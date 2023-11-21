Best Reverse 1999 Baby Blue Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Thanks to her ability to constantly apply debuffs, Baby Blue can be considered one of the best supports in Reverse 1999 as well as a perfect fit for any team built around a Mental DPS.

But like all great supports in the game, you will need to make use of a very specific Psychube and team composition to bring out her full potential. Here’s the best Baby Blue build in Reverse: 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Baby Blue in Reverse 1999

The best Psychube for Baby Blue in Reverse: 1999 is Brave New World. The 6-Star Psychube is my main pick for her given its ability to increase her Ultimate Might by 18% (at level 60) while also increasing the Incantation Might of any attack she makes after performing her Ultimate by 20% (Amplification level 1).

If you want a more conservative option focused on improving Baby Blue’s performance as a support, Her Second Life will be my main pick. Her Second Life will increase her already high damage through a 10% increase in ATK% and allow her to heal for a good amount after performing her Ultimate.

The Best 5-Star Psychube for Baby Blue

Given her ability to keep targets in a constantly debuffed state through both her single target-focused Tea Party and the mass effect of Cough Syrup, the best 5-star Psychube for Baby Blue is Yearning Desire. Yearning Desire will increase her overall damage against targets afflicted with debuffs by 8% (at Amplification level 1) as well as increase her Incatation Might by 15% (at level 60).

If Yearning Desire is not an option for you, The Footloose will be my main pick given its ability to increase her Ultimate Might by 16% (at level 60) and the damage of her attacks against targets with 50%+ HP by 8% (at Amplification level 1).

Reverse: 1999 Best Baby Blue Team Composition

Thanks to her mental-focused kit, the best team composition for Baby Blue in Reverse 1999 features her as its main debuffer, Regulus or Charlie as its main DPS, and Medicine Pocket as its healer. This is the best team for Baby Blue as all characters will be able to fully benefit from her debuffs for maximum damage. Using Dikke as a healer can also work great.

Best F2P Baby Blue Team Composition

The best F2P team composition for Baby Blue in Reverse: 1999 will feature her as a support/debuffer, either Regulus (if you managed to get her as your guaranteed 6-Star) or Matilda as your main DPS, and Dikke or La Source as your healer. Like in our best overall team, this full Mental composition will allow you to make the most out of Baby Blue’s debuffs. If using Dikke, she will also work as an excellent sub-DPS.

In all Baby Blue team compositions, I recommend that you make use of either another DPS or another healer in the fourth character slot.

