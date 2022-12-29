Rivals of Aether Tier List | Best Characters in Rivals of Aether, Ranked

Gamers with a score to settle against their friends have some new competition on the block, as Rivals of Aether continues to test friendships and skill levels. Players have found this accessible, yet challenging fighter has plenty to offer, especially when it comes to unique and interesting characters.

However, for someone jumping into the fray for the first time, which character should be the primary focus to get better with? With all fighting games, there are bound to be a few characters that blow their companions out of the water, so let’s find out who the best of the bunch is in Rivals of Aether!

Rivals of Aether Tier List – All Characters Ranked

As with any tier list, this is a matter of personal opinion. While some players may be able to excel with characters that we have ranked lower, there are bound to be plenty of opinions available for this title. With that being said, here are our thoughts on all of the characters available in this title!

S-Rank Characters in Rivals of Aether

Sylvanos

Kragg

Forsburn

With these particular characters, there is more than enough to love. They may be easy to start using, but as gamers continue to learn and grow with them, they’ll come to find that they are easily the greatest available in this game.

A-Rank Characters In Rivals of Aether

Ranno

Absa

Wrastor

Mollo

For players that are looking to learn a character that is still quite valuable, no matter their playstyle or skill level, these characters can and will be worth the time when the work is put in. Thankfully, they’re all excellent characters and can still do quite a fair bit of damage, no matter if the player is a professional or someone picking up the game for the first time.

B-Rank Characters In Rivals of Aether

Maypul

Ori

Clairen

Pomme

Hodan

These characters are still quite valuable across the board, and can still be quite competitive in the hands of the right players. For those looking for a challenge, these characters may be great to pick up and play as, as they don’t offer the full strengths that their higher-ranked partners have, but still can do a fair bit of work for the proper player.

C-Rank Characters In Rivals of Aether

Etalus

Elliana

Shovel Knight

Olympia

This is where things start to get a bit tricky when it comes to using specific characters. While these characters may be fun to play around with when gaming with friends, they may find that these characters are almost impossible to play with as competitive players. They’re not awful by any stretch of the imagination, but the other characters on this list offer much better overall useability.

D-Rank Characters in Rivals of Aether

Zetterburn

Orcane

While being some of the most visually interesting characters in this game, these are going to be the lowest rung on the ladder. Much like a pair of ninjas in another fighting game franchise, these two will work great to teach players how to get their foot in the door but are quickly and easily outclassed and outmatched by their competition.

With a fully 3D sequel coming shortly, it will be interesting to see how these characters evolve and grow with the latest entry in the franchise. Will we see more characters make their way into this franchise, or will they keep the beloved cast that is currently available? We’ll have to wait until 2024 to find out for sure.

Rivals of Aether is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022