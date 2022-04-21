ROBLOX: Funky Friday Codes (April 2022)

On ROBLOX, gamers are always looking for new games to play for free. Since its inception in 2020, Friday Night Funkin’ has become somewhat of a phenomenon for gamers who regularly visit Newgrounds.com. For Funkin’ gamers who want to play against their friends and rivals on songs that are from the game and other songs from mods about the game, they can do so by visiting Funky Friday, the ROBLOX equivalent of the hit game, Friday Night Funkin’. In this article, we will show you the latest codes that are currently working for the game in April 2022.

Funky Friday Codes for April 2022

In this list, we will be showing you the latest available codes for Funky Friday in ROBLOX for April 2022:

CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU—Redeem for Cheese Microphone

MILLIONLIKES—Redeem for Radio Emote

Halfbillion—Redeem for 500 Points

250M—Redeem for 250 Points

100M—Redeem code for 500 Points

XMAS2021—Redeem for Candy Cane Animation

1YEARSCOOP—Redeem for the One Year Scoop Microphone

1YEARFUNKY—Redeem for 1k Points

2v2!!—Redeem for Sakuroma Microphone

1BILCHEESE—Redeem for Funky Cheese Animation

9keyishere—Redeem for 500 Points

100kactive—Redeem for 250 Points

smashthatlikebutton—Redeem for 300 Points

1MILFAVS—Redeem for the Boombox Animation

19DOLLAR—Redeem code for the RickRoll animation

As of right now, all Funky Friday codes on ROBLOX still work.

How to Redeem Codes on Funky Friday

Funky Friday has a very straightforward process to redeeming free rewards through codes on ROBLOX. All you need to do is open the game from ROBLOX. Then, once you are in the game, click on the Twitter button (blue bird icon) at the top of the game’s screen. Once you’ve done that, a new window will show up in the middle of the screen where you can type in the codes you want for free rewards. After you have typed in the code you want to use, click “Redeem” to receive your free prize or reward.

Find codes to another ROBLOX classic, All Star Tower Defense, here.

ROBLOX is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.