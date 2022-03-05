Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (March 2022): Free Gold, Gems, and EXP

Are you looking for some new codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense? Because if you are, you just landed in the right place. This Roblox title made in 2020 has gathered a loyal fan base of thousands of players that keep coming back to the title every day. Right now, the game has more than 3 billion visits, 900 thousand likes, and over 30 thousand active players on their servers. Players can redeem codes to get free items, currency, and even XP bonuses, and the developers are giving away tons of free redeemable codes each month. These are all the working All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox.

Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (March 2022)

1mgroupmembers —Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold

—Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold themadao —Redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

—Redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV world2ishere —Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems -ASTDDevs—Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV

How to Redeem the Codes

To redeem any of these codes, you will need to follow the next steps:

Launch All Star Tower Defense and wait for all the assets to load.

Click on the gear icon on the right side of the screen.

A text prompt will show up, letting you enter any of the codes we gave you.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.