Roblox: How to Get Gucci Round-Frame Sunglasses for Free

The Gucci Garden event is currently underway in Roblox, and you can get the Gucci Round-Frame Sunglasses item completely for free by visiting a special area before the event ends. Like the Gucci Denim Wide Brim Hat, this item doesn’t cost any Robux, but you have to find it in order to add it to your account. It’s not as hard to find as the hat, but it’s still tucked away in an unsuspecting location. Here’s how to get the free Gucci Round-Frame Sunglasses item in Roblox.

How to Get the Free Gucci Round-Frame Sunglasses in Roblox

To get the Gucci Round-Frame Sunglasses, you need to play the Gucci Garden game. Once you load into the game, walk through one of the white doorways. These doors take you to random areas, but you need to make it to the pool party area. To get there, just keep walking through the random zones until the game takes you there. Once you arrive, walk to the snack bar in the back corner of the level near all the balloons. There are three plates of gelatin on the bar, and inside the green jello is the Gucci Round-Frame Sunglasses. Click on the eye icon to view them, and then click “Free” to add the item to your inventory.

This item is being given away for free to celebrate the Gucci Garden event finally coming to a close. A special message pops up when you load into the game while it’s still available, saying “As the Gucci Garden experience comes to an end, we have hidden one new special item for you to find. Good luck and thank you all for your support!” The Gucci Denim Wide Brim Hat was a special free item that was given away to kick off the event, and now the Gucci Round-Frame Sunglasses are a special item being given away as a final gift.

The Gucci Garden event will only be available until May 31, so be sure to visit the area and get all the free stuff before it’s over. Also, don’t forget to grab the Gucci Demin Wide Brim hat for free if you haven’t already. While it’s sad that this event is finally ending, there are many more Roblox events on the way in the near future. In the meantime, check out our Roblox promo codes list for more free clothes and items.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices.